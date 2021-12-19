You said it

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Daily
 3 days ago

I just wonder what rock our governor Kay Ivey crawled from under....

Washington Examiner

Joe Biden said in July that if you get vaccinated, you will not get COVID

During a town hall event in July, hosted by CNN’s Don Lemon, President Joe Biden assured the country that if they were vaccinated, they would not contract COVID-19. He said it to motivate people to get vaccinated, but it wasn't true. “You're not going to get COVID if you...
SCIENCE
Kay Ivey
Donald Trump
cbslocal.com

Panel To Make Key Vote On Pennsylvania House, Senate District Lines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania’s most powerful elected officials plan to vote Thursday on the first draft of new district maps for the state House and Senate, a once-in-a-decade process that will reverberate politically for years to come. The Legislative Reapportionment Commission’s meeting in Harrisburg concerns...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Daily

Biden pivots to home tests to confront omicron surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fighting the omicron variant surging through the country, President Joe Biden announced the government will provide 500 million free rapid home-testing kits, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
U.S. POLITICS
Times Daily

Rep. Scott Perry denies Jan. 6 panel's request for interview

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania on Tuesday rebuffed a request for him to sit down for an interview and turn over documents to the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, joining other allies of former President Donald Trump in trying to stonewall the committee.
CONGRESS & COURTS
chronicle99.com

Another Stimulus Check for Social Security recipients? Senior Citizens Lobby for $1,400 Payments

The newsweek.com reports that Senior Citizen’s League is raising funds to lobby Congress to support additional aid in the form of stimulus checks. With the Omicron strain wreaking havoc in the US and other parts of the world, the risk of another lockdown or such stringent is very much a possibility. Therefore the Senior Citizen’s League is lobbying for additional stimulus checks of $1,400 targeted to Social Security recipients amid the ongoing pandemic.
BUSINESS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Ted Cruz says he is leading effort to 'stop every dumb--- thing' Biden, Democrat leaders are doing

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Monday deployed some colorful language to describe the work of President Biden and Democratic leaders. Asked during his appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest here what he is doing to help Republicans get elected across the country ahead of the 2022 midterms, Cruz said: "There are really three things I'm focused on right now in the Senate. Number one is leading the fight stop every dumb--- thing Biden and Pelosi and Schumer are doing."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Leader McConnell (R-KY) Reacts To Manchin’s Decision To Not Support Build Back Better, ‘Exactly What The Country Needed’

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to exclusively react to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to not support President Biden’s build-back better spending bill. McConnell also weighed in on former President Trump’s criticism of him and how he thinks the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Adam Kinzinger says it's 'possible' some of his GOP colleagues were responsible for Capitol riot after Stop the Steal organizer reveals he had contact with Republican lawmakers in the lead-up to January 6

House January 6 Committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois is not ruling out the possibility that members of his own Republican Caucus were responsible for the Capitol riot in a stunning admission on Sunday morning. His interview comes less than two days after it surfaced that several GOP lawmakers...
CONGRESS & COURTS

