A seven-year long murder investigation may be drawing to a close. New York State Police say that 31-year-old April Parker of Monticello was reported missing to the Monticello Police Department on May 26, 2014. After what the NYSP says was an "extensive search, a body was located in the woods near Sleepy Hollow Apartments, located at 39 Terry Lane in Monticello, New York. The body was decapitated and had no hands or feet. DNA testing eventually revealed the remains were that of Parker."

MONTICELLO, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO