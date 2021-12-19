Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods Photos: 2021 PNC Championship

Season’s greetings, Morning Read readers. Hope you’re enjoying the final days of this holiday season. We’ve had a fantastic year at Morning Read and hope the same for you. This year has been a boon for the golf industry — according to the National Golf Foundation, rounds played is on track to rise 5% from 2020, which was a big year in its own right. So, we know you are getting out and playing more golf, which is something to celebrate. The golf news world was also busy, between Tiger Woods’ crash and comeback, the Brooks-Bryson pseudo-feud, Nelly Korda’s rise to No. 1 and the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program, to name a few. There’s never a shortage of things to cover, and we appreciate you making us one of your go-to sources for all things golf.

