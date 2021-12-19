Ron DeSantis: Floridians know there will be no lockdowns

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Congressman John Rutherford, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, and Public Safety Czar Larry Keefe to announce new proposals to fight illegal immigration and protect Floridians from the Biden Border Crisis. Governor DeSantis announced proposals for the upcoming legislative session to hold accountable private entities that knowingly or recklessly assist the Biden Administration in resettling illegal immigrants into Florida. The legislation would also strengthen E-verify enforcement and codify and build upon the steps he has taken to protect the state of Florida through Executive Order 21-223. Additionally, Governor DeSantis announced that the Department of Children and Families (DCF) published an emergency rule to prohibit the issuance or renewal of any license to house unaccompanied alien minors who seek to be resettled in Florida unless there is a cooperative agreement between the state and federal government. A one pager on the proposal and the DCF rule can be found here.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO