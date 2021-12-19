ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron DeSantis: Floridians know there will be no lockdowns

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

floridapolitics.com

‘The normal shot’: No COVID-19 booster vaccine for Ron DeSantis

The Governor had the single shot J&J COVID-19 vaccine in the spring. During an appearance on the Fox News Channel Sunday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested he had not received a COVID-19 booster shot. DeSantis, for his part, continues to warn that the definition of fully vaccinated will shift to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
floridianpress.com

New Florida Residents Credit Ron DeSantis for State's Success

As Americans from across the nation pack their bags for Florida in droves, new Florida residents are crediting Governor Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) policies for successfully fighting crime. Previously, The Floridian reported a new measure by Attorney General Ashley Moody (R-FL), that would keep a database to track repeat theft and...
FLORIDA STATE
Ron Desantis
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Elected officials to DeSantis: ‘More and more Floridians can’t afford Florida’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando is one of the fastest-growing metro areas in America, but many families are having a hard time just finding a place to live when they get here. Ariana Barnes, an area real estate agent, says base rent for a studio or one-bedroom apartment in downtown Orlando is now going to cost around $1,700. Not too long ago, that was the price someone would pay for a two-bedroom apartment.
FLORIDA STATE
arcamax.com

Editorial: Gov. Ron DeSantis and an elections police farce

The same governor who brags about the integrity of Florida’s elections now wants a new investigative force to pursue claims of voter fraud. The idea is so preposterous that even Sen. Dennis Baxley — the Ocala Republican who’d play a key role in securing funding for the new office, and who’s concocted his own share of red herrings — questions the need and timing. This is another example of Gov. Ron DeSantis pandering to pro-Trump Republicans who equate losing at the polls with a stolen election. Legislators should reject this idea and support police and prosecutors in fighting real crime.
POLITICS
wogx.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis introduces the 'Stop W.O.K.E Act'

WILDWOOD, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis announced new legislation he is calling the Stop W.O.K.E Act or Wrongs against Our Kids and Employees Act. He was joined with state officials in Sumter County to introduce it. The bill creates a law to back up the state board of education's ban on teaching "critical race theory" in Florida schools.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
arcamax.com

Editorial: Gov. Ron DeSantis works to protect 'snowflake' conservatives

It’s a good thing the state budget is flush because it’s going to cost a pretty penny to buy 22 million participation trophies, one for every resident of Florida. After all, we wouldn’t want anyone to feel bad. That seems to be Gov. Ron DeSantis’ current thinking. He doesn’t want any hurt feelings among his delicate followers. Can’t be too careful. Snowflakes don’t last long in the Florida heat.
POLITICS
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Proposals to Stop the Flow of Illegal Aliens and Protect Floridians from the Ongoing Biden Border Crisis

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Congressman John Rutherford, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, and Public Safety Czar Larry Keefe to announce new proposals to fight illegal immigration and protect Floridians from the Biden Border Crisis. Governor DeSantis announced proposals for the upcoming legislative session to hold accountable private entities that knowingly or recklessly assist the Biden Administration in resettling illegal immigrants into Florida. The legislation would also strengthen E-verify enforcement and codify and build upon the steps he has taken to protect the state of Florida through Executive Order 21-223. Additionally, Governor DeSantis announced that the Department of Children and Families (DCF) published an emergency rule to prohibit the issuance or renewal of any license to house unaccompanied alien minors who seek to be resettled in Florida unless there is a cooperative agreement between the state and federal government. A one pager on the proposal and the DCF rule can be found here.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis Takes Aim At Federal Immigration Policies

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — Gov. Ron DeSantis focused on national politics Friday as he rolled out a series of proposals for the upcoming 2022 legislative session aimed at the border policies of President Joe Biden. DeSantis called for state lawmakers to “fight against the Biden border crisis” by passing legislation to expand a law targeting so-called “sanctuary cities” and to bolster E-Verify employment rules. During a news conference at Jacksonville International Airport, DeSantis also said he wants the Legislature to bar contractors from doing business with the state and local governments if the contractors work with the Biden administration to transport people who...
MIAMI, FL
WOKV

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces extra holiday days off for state workers

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that state workers will be given two four-day weekends this year to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s. DeSantis said state workers, who get the day before Christmas and New Year’s off as part of a collective bargaining contract, will get the Thursdays before the holidays — the 23rd and the 30th — off as well, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.
FLORIDA STATE
floridaconstructionnews.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis announces first ever Flooding Resilience Plan

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Florida’s state government has introduced a Statewide Flooding Resilience Plan. The plan consists of a list of projects that will enhance Florida’s efforts to protect inland waterways, coastlines, shores, and coral...
CONSTRUCTION
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis fundraises off ‘non-citizens’ voting in New York

The Governor continues to message on topics of interest to national conservative media. In the latest fundraising pitch from Gov. Ron DeSantis, he claims “Democrats want non-citizens to vote” and they’re being allowed to do so in New York City municipal elections. He warned the city is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

