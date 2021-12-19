Trump: China must pay for COVID origins

Since World War II, the United States has been known as the “arsenal of Democracy.” We earned that title by providing the bulk of the weapons used by our allies, in some cases before they were actually our allies. From Lend-Lease through the end of the war, it was American factories and technology that won the war and made the postwar peace secure.
EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump said Tuesday that he is "very appreciative" and "surprised" that President Biden thanked him and his administration for their success in making COVID-19 vaccines available to the public, telling Fox News that "tone" and "trust" are critical in getting Americans vaccinated. Biden on Tuesday afternoon announced...
Former President Donald Trump said Sunday that China should pay reparations for its role in the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Trump, a leading figure within the GOP, told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that the communist regime should be held responsible for its role in helping spread the coronavirus. “China has...
Amid the emergence of the coronavirus omicron variant, the United States and its leaders must pivot from the year-plus-long tendency of enacting socioeconomic shutdowns, Trump-era Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield told Fox News on Friday. However, Redfield said, Americans also must remain vigilant of their varying levels of immunity and continue to get vaccinated and boosted when medically appropriate.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, blasted the media for its fawning coverage of Dr. Anthony Fauci despite his lengthy history of flip-flops during the COVID pandemic and his questionable testimony on Capitol Hill. "I think it is absolutely dishonest," Cruz told Fox News in an interview. "I think the media lionizes,...
EDITOR’S NOTE: U.S. Rep Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, issued the following statement this week, after he and U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Alabama, introduced the Level the Playing Field Act 2.0. Johnson said the legislation will punish China for distorting global steel and aluminum markets. For far too long, China and...
Former President Donald Trump vowed to spill the beans on actress-singer Bette Midler over her attack on the people of West Virginia. In a statement Thursday, Mr. Trump called Ms. Midler a “wacko” over her comments that Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin wants the rest of the country to be like his home state of West Virginia — “poor, illiterate, and strung out.”
President Joe Biden spoke at some length at the White House this week, delivering remarks about the Covid-19 crisis, the omicron variant, and the ongoing efforts to end the pandemic. There was one part of his speech, however, that proved to be more significant than was obvious at the time.
Former President Trump pushed back against doubts about the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines during an interview with conservative media personality Candace Owens released Wednesday. Why it matters: Despite being vaccinated himself, Trump has sometimes given mixed signals to his supporters on whether they should take the shot. Trump-supporting communities,...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
FIRST ON FOX: Nearly two dozen top Republicans in the lower chamber on Wednesday called on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to reopen the Capitol for public visitor access. In a letter obtained by Fox News, ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, Rep. James Comer,...
Residents of Washington, D.C., and frustrated observers in general were quick to tell Mayor Muriel Bowser what they thought of her new citywide COVID-19 vaccine requirements on Wednesday. Bowser announced in a tweet that proof of vaccine will now be required at restaurants, bars, nightclubs, indoor entertainment facilities, gyms, and...
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he received another COVID-19 test on Wednesday, five days after exposure to the virus from a member of his staff, but has not received the results yet. Biden tested negative for the virus three days after he was exposed. The...
The House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection has moved into a new stage as, for the first time, it targets a sitting member of Congress: Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa. While it is unusual for Congress to investigate one of its own members, it is equally unusual for a sitting lawmaker to be accused of aiding an attempt to overturn a presidential election.
NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's new venture inked the second-largest ever private placement with convertible stock for a merger with a blank-check acquisition firm, according to SPAC Research, thanks to its unusually favorable terms and despite not having yet launched its social media app.
PHOENIX, ARIZ – President Biden's response to the coronavirus has been geared towards control and vilifying the unvaccinated, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Fox News Digital on Monday. Biggs' comments came after the White House offered a bold message Friday for unvaccinated Americans. "For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at...
The White House downplayed a statement by the U.S. Secret Service that nearly $100 billion at minimum has been stolen from COVID-19 relief programs, saying Wednesday that the estimate is based on old reports. White House press secretary Jen Psaki, when asked to comment on the figure, said, “There is...
