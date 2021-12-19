ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump: China must pay for COVID origins

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article

video.foxnews.com

Washington Examiner

US defense technology must be made in America, not China

Since World War II, the United States has been known as the “arsenal of Democracy.” We earned that title by providing the bulk of the weapons used by our allies, in some cases before they were actually our allies. From Lend-Lease through the end of the war, it was American factories and technology that won the war and made the postwar peace secure.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Times

Trump demands China pay $60T in reparations for the coronavirus pandemic

Former President Donald Trump said Sunday that China should pay reparations for its role in the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Trump, a leading figure within the GOP, told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that the communist regime should be held responsible for its role in helping spread the coronavirus. “China has...
POTUS
Fox News

Trump CDC Director Redfield: US must 'learn to live' with COVID; vaccinate but don't 'shut things down'

Amid the emergence of the coronavirus omicron variant, the United States and its leaders must pivot from the year-plus-long tendency of enacting socioeconomic shutdowns, Trump-era Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield told Fox News on Friday. However, Redfield said, Americans also must remain vigilant of their varying levels of immunity and continue to get vaccinated and boosted when medically appropriate.
POTUS
Ironton Tribune

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson: China must be punished for hurting American workers

EDITOR’S NOTE: U.S. Rep Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, issued the following statement this week, after he and U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Alabama, introduced the Level the Playing Field Act 2.0. Johnson said the legislation will punish China for distorting global steel and aluminum markets. For far too long, China and...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Times

Trump threatens to divulge ‘the real facts’ about ‘wacko’ Bette Midler

Former President Donald Trump vowed to spill the beans on actress-singer Bette Midler over her attack on the people of West Virginia. In a statement Thursday, Mr. Trump called Ms. Midler a “wacko” over her comments that Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin wants the rest of the country to be like his home state of West Virginia — “poor, illiterate, and strung out.”
POTUS
MSNBC

It finally happened: Trump praises something Biden said

President Joe Biden spoke at some length at the White House this week, delivering remarks about the Covid-19 crisis, the omicron variant, and the ongoing efforts to end the pandemic. There was one part of his speech, however, that proved to be more significant than was obvious at the time.
POTUS
Axios

Trump to Candace Owens: “People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine”

Former President Trump pushed back against doubts about the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines during an interview with conservative media personality Candace Owens released Wednesday. Why it matters: Despite being vaccinated himself, Trump has sometimes given mixed signals to his supporters on whether they should take the shot. Trump-supporting communities,...
POTUS
Reuters

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
POTUS
Reuters

Biden says he was tested for COVID-19, no results yet

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he received another COVID-19 test on Wednesday, five days after exposure to the virus from a member of his staff, but has not received the results yet. Biden tested negative for the virus three days after he was exposed. The...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Trump ally and Pennsylvania Republican Scott Perry's House committee collision course

The House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection has moved into a new stage as, for the first time, it targets a sitting member of Congress: Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa. While it is unusual for Congress to investigate one of its own members, it is equally unusual for a sitting lawmaker to be accused of aiding an attempt to overturn a presidential election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Reuters

Explainer: Why Trump's $1 billion capital raise was so popular

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's new venture inked the second-largest ever private placement with convertible stock for a merger with a blank-check acquisition firm, according to SPAC Research, thanks to its unusually favorable terms and despite not having yet launched its social media app.
POTUS

