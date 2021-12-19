ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

No. 22 LSU women swamp Bradley 77-51

walls102.com
 5 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored 17 points, Faustine Aifuwa had a double-double and No. 22 LSU rolled to its eighth-straight...

www.walls102.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Braves#Ap#Tigers
Larry Brown Sports

Missouri kicker’s salute against Army backfires

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis broke out a questionable celebration after giving his team an early 16-7 lead over Army on Wednesday, and the move ended up backfiring. Mevis, who has become a fan favorite in part because of his hefty stature, converted three field goals in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl. The third one was a 38-yarder that put the Tigers up 16-7, and Mevis gave an emphatic salute after it sailed through the uprights.
FOOTBALL
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Spurs Trade Adds Sharpshooting For L.A.

It has been a rough start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team currently finds itself with a 16-17 record despite having a superstar trio consisting of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. The Lakers have sorely struggled has been the one that occurs...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Rams Make Stunning Roster Move Before Vikings Game

There have been some incredible turnarounds from major injuries in the long history of the NFL. But few in recent memory can top the recovery of one Los Angeles Rams player. On Thursday, the Rams announced that running back Cam Akers has been designated for return. Akers has been out of action since suffering a torn Achilles tendon during training camp in July.
NFL
AllGators

Watch: Gators LB Ty'Ron Hopper Ejected From Gasparilla Bowl

One of the most impactful players in the Gasparilla Bowl on either team only took the field for just over a half before his game was over. Florida Gators linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper was ejected early in the third quarter for, as referees deemed it, throwing a punch at a UCF offensive lineman after an extra point attempt.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy