Premier League

Player Ratings: Newcastle United 0-4 Manchester City (Premier League)

By Danny Lardner
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tt5y6_0dR3jSuM00

An early mix-up between Ciaran Clark and Martin Dubravka granted Ruben Dias a tap-in header to put City ahead, before a moment (or a few moments) of magic from João Cancelo doubled the lead 20 minutes later.

A lovely volley from Riyad Mahrez made it three just after the hour mark, and a late tap-in from Raheem Sterling was the finishing touch from another fantastic team performance from Pep Guardiola’s side.

Here’s how we rated the players as City went four points clear at the top of the table ahead of Liverpool's clash away at Tottenham later on Sunday -

Ederson - 7

Some good interceptions and catches even if he wasn’t called into action much. Also made a brilliant save to deny Callum Wilson with 10 minutes left on the clock. Genuinely made me belly laugh with the most pointless diving header I’ve ever seen. What a man.

João Cancelo - 9

What a performance - dangerous all game, and scored what for me is Manchester City’s goal of the season so far. He’s now a serious contender to dethrone Bernardo Silva as City’s Player of the Month for December.

Ruben Dias - 7

Scored a fortunate goal, but they all count. Call it a striker’s finish. Wasn’t challenged hugely by Newcastle’s attack for most of the game but looked solid nonetheless.

Aymeric Laporte - 7

A similar story. He’s been really solid since his red card in the defeat against Crystal Palace and overall put in a nice performance

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 5

Played an inch perfect ball for Riyad Mahrez in the box, but other than that, the Ukraine international was quite poor on the ball and not quite at the same level as everyone else on the pitch.

Rodri - 8

Very nice performance again - him being the first player to get rested is a massive compliment from Pep Guardiola, I’d say.

Bernardo Silva - 7

Not quite at the same level he’s been playing at for the last few weeks, but it’s a very high bar indeed. You feel that the emphasis shifted to Kevin De Bruyne a little, but that’s far from being a problem.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8

Some delightful bits of play and great to watch as ever. Thought he was unlucky to not get a few assists off of balls into Joao Cancelo and Gabriel Jesus in second half.

Gabriel Jesus - 7.5

Really should have scored that close range header in the second half. That being said, he was great to watch off the ball throughout the game and provided a superb assist for Raheem Sterling at the end.

Raheem Sterling - 7

A bit of a game of two halves - very quiet in the first 45 minutes, but much, much sharper in the second. Got a deserved goal at the end for his good performance.

Riyad Mahrez - 7

Involved in some good link-up play, especially in the build-up to the goals. Also, that was a fantastic finish for the third - and his 50th goal for Manchester City in all competitions. It was a much harder finish than it looked.

Substitutes:

Fernandinho - 6.5

Pretty solid, as per. Saw out the end of the game quite well.

John Stones - 6

Decent again. Not a huge amount to say as Newcastle only threatened a little bit after he came on.

Cole Palmer - 6.5

Probably unlucky not to pounce on a loose ball late on and get a goal.

