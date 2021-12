It was not exactly the way that the University Heights Academy Blazers had hoped to go into Christmas. Louisville Central’s Jenuel Aquino came up with a steal and Kam Jones followed up Aquino’s missed layup in the final seconds of the game as the Yellow Jackets completed a second-half rally and upended the Blazers 60-58 in the City of Hopkinsville Toyota Holiday Classic.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO