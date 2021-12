Australian Open organisers still do not know whether defending champion Novak Djokovic will play in next month’s tournament.The world number one, who has lifted the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup on nine occasions, has repeatedly refused to say whether he has been vaccinated against Covid-19 having previously expressed vaccine hesitancy.All players competing at Melbourne Park are required either to be vaccinated or to provide proof of medical exemption, but that will not be made public.There has been some anger in Australia at the idea Djokovic could secure an exemption in order to play.Speaking to media in Melbourne, tournament director Craig...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO