After going through a rough patch recently, the Milwaukee Bucks finally got back on track with an authoritative double-digit win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. It all started near the end of an up and down first quarter when Pat Connaughton knocked down a triple in the closing seconds to give the Bucks a 25-24 lead after one. After that, Milwaukee never surrendered the lead and maintained control throughout the remainder of the game, building up a lead that grew to 23 points at its largest. With a final score of 126-106, the severely shorthanded Bucks notched their 20th win and swept the season series against the Rockets. It was a solid win on all fronts, and let us take a closer look at three takeaways from the thrilling contest.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO