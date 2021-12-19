PHOTOS – Lady Colonels vs Lady Lyons

The last couple of weeks has been nothing short of hard for the state of Kentucky. On Dec. 10, four tornadoes hit the state, resulting in at least 78 lives lost. Many of those who survived are either displaced without a home or have no power. Cities like Mayfield, Benton, Hazel, and the home of Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green were dealt with the most damage, as one tornado hit 223 miles displacing at least 1,000 people.

