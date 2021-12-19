PHOTOS – Lady Colonels vs Lady Lyons

The help for those impacted by the devasting tornadoes in Western Kentucky continues to come in from across the country, sometimes from some unexpected places. According to information from officials with the Chad Gardner Law “King of the Bluegrass” holiday tournament, Garrett Mitchell, from WQUL 101.7 in Roebuck, South Carolina, and the Dorman Cavaliers basketball team, who is playing in the tournament at Fairdale High School, arrived in Jefferson County with a load of toys, plus $1000 in gift certificates.
