PHOTOS – Lady Colonels vs Lady Lyons

By Tom Rogers
yoursportsedge.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Christian County Lady Colonels and the Lyon County Lady...

www.yoursportsedge.com

yoursportsedge.com

Heritage Christian Takes Runner-Up Spot in Tennessee Holiday Tourney

Heritage Christian Academy went 2-2 over the weekend and finished as runner-up in the Lancaster Christian Holiday Classic in Tennessee. Despite a field of six teams in the double-elimination tournament, Heritage won two games against KCAA region rival Oak Ridge Christian and lost both of its games to host Lancaster Christian.
TENNESSEE STATE
yoursportsedge.com

Hoptown Roars Past Northwest in Toyota Holiday Classic (w/PHOTOS)

The Hopkinsville picked up their second straight 27-point win Saturday evening. The Tigers used a 22-6 run to finish the second quarter and effectively finish the Clarksville Northwest Vikings as Hoptown roared to an 80-53 win in the City of Hopkinsville Toyota Holiday Classic. The Tigers had already beaten Union...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Free Throw Woes Costly in Colonels’ Loss to Central

After a slow start and an early double-digit deficit on Monday night against Central in the City of Hopkinsville Toyota Holiday Classic, the Christian County Colonels battled back to take a slim lead into the 4th quarter. However, an 8/18 2nd half performance at the free throw line proved to be too much to overcome in a 61-53 setback.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Rebels Take Down Edmonson County Again for 5th Straight Win

The Todd County Centrals continued their early-season hot streak Monday. The Rebels picked up a 58-40 win over Edmonson County in their opening game of the Rafferty’s Caveland Classic. The win was the second for the Rebels over the Wildcats in less than a week. Todd Central handled Edmonson...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Wildcats Fall in CCA Christmas Tournament Opener

An old nemesis continued to keep Trigg County out of the win column Saturday in the first round of the Community Christian Lady Warrior Christmas Classic in Paducah. The Lady Wildcats were 2 of 13 at the free throw line in a 56-51 loss to Carlisle County. After three straight wins to begin the season, Trigg County has now dropped three straight.
BASKETBALL
midmajormadness.com

Murray State and Western Kentucky aide their communities in wake of tornadoes

The last couple of weeks has been nothing short of hard for the state of Kentucky. On Dec. 10, four tornadoes hit the state, resulting in at least 78 lives lost. Many of those who survived are either displaced without a home or have no power. Cities like Mayfield, Benton, Hazel, and the home of Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green were dealt with the most damage, as one tornado hit 223 miles displacing at least 1,000 people.
KENTUCKY STATE
yoursportsedge.com

First Quarter the Difference as Purples Take Down UHA (w/PHOTOS)

Take out the first quarter of the game Monday between University Heights Academy and Bowling Green and it would have been a contest that came down to the wire. Problem was, the Blazers fell behind early in their contest with the Purples and could never quite recover as the Bowling Green took a 63-51 win in the first game of the City of Hopkinsville Toyota Holiday Classic.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Trinity Overcomes Early Deficit to Tame Lyons at KOB

For the third straight game in their appearance in the Chad Gardner Law King of the Bluegrass, the Lyon County Lyons took an early double-digit lead against an opponent. Sadly, for the second time in those three games, the opponent came storming back to take the win. Louisville Trinity, who...
BASKETBALL
NewsBreak
Sports
yoursportsedge.com

Lyon County Advances to KOB Consolation Semis By Sinking Pirates

The Lyon County Lyons are headed for the semifinals of the consolation bracket at the 2021 Chad Gardner Law King of the Bluegrass. The Lyons used a big third quarter to springboard to a 92-79 win over Belfry. A night after seeing a double-digit lead evaporate against Ashland Blazer, it...
BASKETBALL
yoursportsedge.com

Collins Reaches 1,000 Points but Crittenden Remains Unbeaten

Lyon County’s Calista Collins topped 1,000 career points, but Crittenden County’s girls remained unbeaten on the season. The Lady Rockets jumped out to a 16-8 lead after one quarter and went on to post a 63-51 victory over the Lady Lyons Monday night in Marion. Taylor Guess scored...
BASKETBALL
Herald Ledger

Lady Lyons hold off Tilghman

The Lady Lyons are back on the winning side of things after a 66-48 victory over Paducah Tilghman. Last Thursday night’s win makes two in a row for Lady Lyons Coach Dawn Cotham. Cotham, who coaches alongside her husband, Sean, wanted to challenge the girls with a tougher schedule this season in hopes of preparing them for a season that goes beyond a district championship.
BASKETBALL
Herald Ledger

Lady Lyons persevere over Christian Co.

The Lady Lyons came back from a five-point deficit at half-time to put the Lady Colonels away 58-51. However, the Lady Lyons found it difficult to celebrate as junior guard Ella DeFew was rushed to the emergency room. This was the second on-the-Court emergency the Lady Lyons have suffered this season in just a two-week span.
BASKETBALL
Herald Ledger

Lady Lyons win; Smith scores 1,000th point

The Lady Lyons celebrated their fourth win of the season, a double digit win over McLean County while Rose Smith also celebrated her 1,000th career point on the road last Friday night. The 54-42 win over the Lady Cougars was the third straight win for Lyon County. The Lady Lyons are currently 4-4 after a rough season start.
BASKETBALL
yoursportsedge.com

Warriors Find No Safe ‘Haven’ in Loss to Visiting Bearcats

Despite it being only their first season playing against KHSAA competition, the Heritage Christian Academy Warriors have sought to measure themselves against some tough teams, including Monday night’s visit from the 7-1 Beth Haven Bearcats. With an 89-61 loss to the Bearcats, the Warriors are now 2-3 against KHSAA...
EDUCATION
yoursportsedge.com

Max’s Moment – Rose Smith With the Rally

The Lyon County Lady Lyons upended the Christian County Lady Colonels Saturday at Colonel Gym. A late third quarter rally turned out to be the difference in the game. Rose Smith scored the final ten points of the quarter for the Lady Lyons. Check out some of those scores in this Max’s Moment.
LYON COUNTY, KY
ozarkradionews.com

Lady Bears Defeat Lady Comets

Monday night the Willow Springs Lady Bears were at home taking on the Alton Lady Comets. The Lady Bears had a slow start to the game, trailing at the end of the 1st qtr. 10-9. But from that point on, Willow Springs would take control of the game, and go on to an impressive.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
fantasypros.com

Jae’Sean Tate scores 16 in loss to Bulls

Jae’Sean Tate registered 16 points, five rebounds, and six assists across 22 minutes during the Rockets’ 133-118 loss to the Bulls on Monday. Tate had a solid night but only logged in 22 minutes of playing time against the Bulls on Monday. The forward averages 30 minutes a game and should see an extended amount of time against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday in order for the Rockets to stay competitive in the game. Tate has averaged over 30 fantasy points the past three games.
NBA
yoursportsedge.com

South Carolina Hoops Team at KOB Doing Their Part in Tornado Relief

The help for those impacted by the devasting tornadoes in Western Kentucky continues to come in from across the country, sometimes from some unexpected places. According to information from officials with the Chad Gardner Law “King of the Bluegrass” holiday tournament, Garrett Mitchell, from WQUL 101.7 in Roebuck, South Carolina, and the Dorman Cavaliers basketball team, who is playing in the tournament at Fairdale High School, arrived in Jefferson County with a load of toys, plus $1000 in gift certificates.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

HIGHLIGHT REEL – Hoptown vs Clarksville Northwest

The Hopkinsville Tigers picked up a big win over Clarksville Northwest Monday in their opening game of the City of Hopkinsville Toyota Christmas Classic. Check out some of the action on the court in this Highlight Reel.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

