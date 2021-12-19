ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Check out the latest books at Jervis Public Library

Romesentinel.com
 5 days ago

Jervis Public Library, 613 N. Washington St., is once again open to the public! Face masks and social distancing are required. Library hours are 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. The library has 110,000 books; nearly...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
crestviewbulletin.com

CHECK IT OUT: Library can be a beacon in the chaotic storm

CRESTVIEW — Recently, we enjoyed an evening celebrating the holiday season at our annual Noel Night. This event has become a tradition with Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa activities including crafts, choir performances, and dreidel. Here, the community comes to celebrate and connect. Even Santa and Mrs. Claus stop in...
CRESTVIEW, FL
vanceairscoop.com

Public library share their favorite holiday books, movies

ENID, Okla. — It’s never too late to give books, check them out digitally, or put them on your wish list. Public Library of Enid and Garfield County employees shared their current reads, movies and events happening at the library to wrap up the year. The library will be closed for Christmas until Monday, Dec. 27.
ENID, OK
kentonbee.com

Public Library Calendar of Activities

Kenilworth Branch 318 Montrose Ave. 716-834-7657 Winter hours: noon to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The library is closed Saturdays and Sundays. The library will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Library events: “Make a Holiday Card” card-making station is back and is open from Dec. […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mem Fox
Person
Brené Brown
Daily Ledger

Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library to present book signing

CANTON—Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library will present a book signing with Sandra McKay, author of A Place for Me: an Orphan’s Journey Home Friday, Jan. 7, 4 p.m. in the Library Program Room. Registration is limited to 15 people. Social distancing and masks are required. According to the publisher, “A...
CANTON, IL
Spotlight News

Voorheesville Public Library news: January Book Talk

We’ll be discussing these books in January. -Books & Beyond – “The Stationary Shop” by Marjan Kamali, 11a.m., Jan. 19, virtual; – Fiction Book Discussion – “The Stationary Shop” by Marjan Kamali, 7p.m., Jan. 5, virtual; – Nonfiction Book Discussion – “Fifth Sum: A New History of the Aztecs” by Camilla Townsend, 1p.m. and 7p.m., […]
VOORHEESVILLE, NY
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Public Library Launches ‘Get Wrapped Up In A Good Book’

DULUTH, Minn. – “Get Wrapped Up In A Good Book” is on display at the Duluth Public Main Library. In the spirit of the holiday season, the display features a selection of wrapped books targeted for teens, with each book giving a small description of what to expect inside.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Digital Books#Digital Library#Christmas#Newspapers#Jervis Public Library#Overdrive#Notary Public#Askjpl Jervislibrary Org#At T#Nys#Community Elves#The Lions Club#Free Children
unt.edu

Lena Armstrong Public Library

The Lena Armstrong Public Library strives to encourage and promote literacy, love of reading and lifelong learning opportunities by providing a dynamic collection of historical and current materials in a variety of formats. It is located in the Central Texas city of Belton and provides important events, services, and materials to its residents.
DENTON, TX
Torrington Telegram

Library presents book talk

TORRINGTON – The Goshen County Library presented an author talk at Eastern Wyoming College on Saturday as part of its 100-year anniversary. C.J. Box talked to fans of his books including the Joe Pickett series and Cassie Dewell/Cody Hoyt series. Box answered a variety of questions pertaining to his 20-plus years as an author.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
theirregular.com

New books at Stratton library

STRATTON — Wendy Boyle, Librarian for the Stratton Public Library, recently announced the new books added this month, the last for this year. The new adult fiction titles include: “Autopsy” by Patricia Cornwell, “The Christmas Promise” by Richard Paul Evans, “The Christmas Wedding Guest” by Susan Mallery, “Clive Cussler’s The Devil’s Sea” by Dirk Cussler, “Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly, “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson, “Flying Angels” by Danielle Steel, “Gated Prey” by Lee Goldberg, “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon, “Last Goodnight” by Kat Martin, “Lonely Hearts” by Lisa Harris, “Mercy” by David Baldacci, “The Midnight Lock” by Jeffery Deaver, “Pack Up the Moon” by Kristan Higgins, “Santa’s Sweetheart” by Janet Dailey, “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich, “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom, “Tom Clancy’s Chain of Command” by Marc Cameron, “Under Pressure” by Sara Driscoll, “W E B Griffin’s Rogue Asset” by Andrews & Wilson and “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
baristanet.com

Montclair Public Library Announces Open Book/Open Mind for Winter 2022

Montclair Public Library has announced the Winter 2022 schedule for Open Book / Open Mind Online, its popular long-running author conversation series. Each discussion is followed by an audience Q&A. The virtual events are all free to the public but registration is required. All four events are already open for registration. All books will be available for sale by program partner, watchung booksellers in Montclair, and to borrow from the Library.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Wicked Local

Cambridge Public Library staff's favorite books of 2021

The Cambridge Chronicle asked Cambridge Public Library staff to provide a list of their favorite books of 2021. One can find their responses below. "I was fascinated by the ways that the author incorporated magical realism, sci-fi and fantasy into stories that were about issues such as immigration, racism and others.” - Boudreau Branch Manager Liz Danner.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Looking out for Little Free Libraries and connecting through books

People may have noticed small house-like boxes mounted on posts in front of houses in the community. Some are big and elaborate; many are small and simple. Some look like the building they’re in front of, while others look like boats, spacecraft, castles or are tucked into trees. You can see them while out and about on a walk or bike ride, and it’s almost impossible not to run into these little free libraries.
SPOKANE, WA
Columbian

Check It Out: Get in spirit of dancing, swimming with books

Last week, I observed how bird-friendly the lyrics are to the Christmas carol “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” In part three of my tribute to the song that just keeps on giving, we run up against the last of the feathered presents: swans. To be precise, seven swans a-swimming. On a recent train ride to Tacoma, I looked out the window at just the right moment to spy swans on Vancouver Lake. I would have liked to ask them if they really go “a-swimming,” but the train was moving too fast.
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy