Check out the latest books at Jervis Public Library

STRATTON — Wendy Boyle, Librarian for the Stratton Public Library, recently announced the new books added this month, the last for this year. The new adult fiction titles include: “Autopsy” by Patricia Cornwell, “The Christmas Promise” by Richard Paul Evans, “The Christmas Wedding Guest” by Susan Mallery, “Clive Cussler’s The Devil’s Sea” by Dirk Cussler, “Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly, “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson, “Flying Angels” by Danielle Steel, “Gated Prey” by Lee Goldberg, “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon, “Last Goodnight” by Kat Martin, “Lonely Hearts” by Lisa Harris, “Mercy” by David Baldacci, “The Midnight Lock” by Jeffery Deaver, “Pack Up the Moon” by Kristan Higgins, “Santa’s Sweetheart” by Janet Dailey, “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich, “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom, “Tom Clancy’s Chain of Command” by Marc Cameron, “Under Pressure” by Sara Driscoll, “W E B Griffin’s Rogue Asset” by Andrews & Wilson and “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult.

