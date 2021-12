Last month I flew to New York City for the first time ever to compete in a cross-country electric car rally ending in Los Angeles. The goal wasn’t exactly speed, as it was scheduled to take ten days, and we weren’t allowed to exceed the speed limit. Instead, the goal was to test the current state of charging infrastructure for road trips like this one. And wouldn’t you know it, our friends at Tangent Vector were on hand to document the whole process and turn it into what they’re calling a “documentary” but is really more like a reality TV show.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO