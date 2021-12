A call to check on the welfare of someone after a vehicle was seen on the side of the road has resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and an arrest. On Friday, December 17, 2021 the Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigated a "check the welfare" complaint on the side of the roadway on State Route 69 in Lee, New York. The Taberg Fire Department and other emergency responders arrived as well and assisted at the scene.

LEE, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO