The co-op horror shooter has definitely been a bit of an underserved genre—or at the very least, one that has been mildly forgotten. Back in 2008, Left 4 Dead took the world by storm, and its sequel was hot on its heels only a year later. It’s certainly an interesting formula for a co-op based game—pitting a team of survivors with only their guns and their wits, against all manner of terrible creatures. Unlike most modern military shooters, where the enemies are other humans with guns; games like Left 4 Dead, Killing Floor, UNLOVED force the player to think a little differently, and prove that having a gun doesn’t always give you the upper hand.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO