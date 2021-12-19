Shooting at local Wendy’s leaves one dead, police say

A man has died after being shot at Wendy’s on New Covington Pike Saturday night, police say,

Police were called to the 3900 block of New Covington Pike at 11:23 pm, Saturday night.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition but later died from his injuries, police say.

The suspect is a bald male, 6′ tall wearing glasses, a black “friends” shirt, blk joggers, and black shoes.

