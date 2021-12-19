ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Shooting at local Wendy’s leaves one dead, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 5 days ago
A man has died after being shot at Wendy’s on New Covington Pike Saturday night, police say,

Police were called to the 3900 block of New Covington Pike at 11:23 pm, Saturday night.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition but later died from his injuries, police say.

The suspect is a bald male, 6′ tall wearing glasses, a black “friends” shirt, blk joggers, and black shoes.

Comments / 40

Brandon Jones
5d ago

be great to know if we need to look for a white guy or a black guy. God forbid you fully describe them, wouldn't want to offend the murderer 🙄🙄

Reply(15)
30
Last Dogman
5d ago

Its Memphis, murder capital of TN. When will the blm invest in their community to reduce crime? Do you think businesses will go into areas when the crime rate is so high. You have to improve yourself before others invest in you.

Reply(1)
16
D C
4d ago

Apparently no one got a good look at the suspect, but one thing we can deduce for sure, he wasn’t a “white” guy, otherwise they’d have said so.

Reply(2)
5
 

