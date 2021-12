One of the most important things for the greater Nashville hip-hop scene to do in 2021 was keep its momentum, building on the incredibly strong work local MCs and producers did and the increased attention they got in 2020. The shout-outs from national media haven’t been as frequent this year, but there have been other kinds of recognition, including publishing deals and track placements in film and television. While it’s not as exciting on the surface, that kind of progress is also very cool because it can be the financial foundation for the kind of infrastructure the scene needs to sustain itself in the long term.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO