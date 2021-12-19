Kristoffersen wins Alta Badia giant slalom ahead of Odermatt

One man's tragedy is another man's treasure. This came to mind as Norway's Sebastian Foss-Solevaag snatched victory following Frenchman Clément Noël's second-run fall shortly before the finish. The victory launches Foss-Solevaag into first place on the World Cup rankings in the slalom and a shot in the arm ahead of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games which start 4 February.
SYDNEY (AP) — Super maxi LawConnect is the favorite for line honors in the Sydney-to-Hobart yacht race beginning Sunday, with the forecast for strong southerly winds on the first night potentially giving it the edge over the other two 100-foot boats. Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology predicts gusting winds on...
MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy (AP) — Norwegian skier Sebastian Foss-Solevåg benefited when Clément Noël missed the final gate in the second run of a World Cup slalom night race on Wednesday to claim his first victory since taking gold at the world championships. Having dominated the...
Eve Muirhead believes her gruelling route to a fourth Winter Olympics could prove a “blessing in disguise” as she prepares to lead the Great Britain curling team in search of the one major title that still eludes her.The 31-year-old’s squad fought through this month’s last-chance qualifying event despite losing two of their first three Games, and having faced the very real prospect of failing to send a British women’s team for the first time.It was a far cry from the dominant form that has seen Muirhead establish herself as one of the most decorated curlers in the game, with Olympic...
So you think the Olympics frazzle the nerves more than any event? Well, how about just getting to the games?. Three of America's premier skaters of yore — Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski, silver medalist Tanith White and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir — explain that the stress at the national championships can be as excruciating as anything the Olympics cause.
FT. LAUDERDALE, FL (AP) — Lorcan Tucker scored 84 runs from 54 deliveries to lead Ireland to a nine-run victory over the United States in the second Twenty20 cricket international on Thursday. The U.S. upset Ireland with a 26-run win in the opening match, also at Broward County Stadium,...
The International Ice Hockey Federation has canceled the under-18 women’s world championship for the second straight year over COVID-19 concerns, drawing sharp criticism with the men’s world junior hockey championship opening this weekend. The IIHF announced Friday that tournaments scheduled to begin in January have been canceled because...
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Cricket got you stumped? Don't know your Ashes from your dust?. Ahead of one of the biggest games of cricket on the calendar, with Australia aiming to clinch the five-match Ashes series against England by early next week, here's a quick rundown.
Dec 25 (Reuters) - Former England captain Ray Illingworth, who famously captained the team to an Ashes series victory in Australia in 1970–71, has died at the age of 89, county club Yorkshire said on Saturday. Illingworth said in November he had been undergoing treatment for oesophageal cancer. "Our...
