Kristoffersen wins Alta Badia giant slalom ahead of Odermatt

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 5 days ago

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — A slightly different wax...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

olympics.com

Sebastian Foss-Solevaag wins slalom World Cup in Madonna di Campiglio

One man's tragedy is another man's treasure. This came to mind as Norway's Sebastian Foss-Solevaag snatched victory following Frenchman Clément Noël's second-run fall shortly before the finish. The victory launches Foss-Solevaag into first place on the World Cup rankings in the slalom and a shot in the arm ahead of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games which start 4 February.
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

After a one-year absence, Sydney to Hobart race set to sail

SYDNEY (AP) — Super maxi LawConnect is the favorite for line honors in the Sydney-to-Hobart yacht race beginning Sunday, with the forecast for strong southerly winds on the first night potentially giving it the edge over the other two 100-foot boats. Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology predicts gusting winds on...
The Independent

Eve Muirhead taking heart from ‘tough times’ ahead of fourth Winter Olympics

Eve Muirhead believes her gruelling route to a fourth Winter Olympics could prove a “blessing in disguise” as she prepares to lead the Great Britain curling team in search of the one major title that still eludes her.The 31-year-old’s squad fought through this month’s last-chance qualifying event despite losing two of their first three Games, and having faced the very real prospect of failing to send a British women’s team for the first time.It was a far cry from the dominant form that has seen Muirhead establish herself as one of the most decorated curlers in the game, with Olympic...
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Ski Report

Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:35a 11 new machine groomed 28 - 28 base 14 of 55 trails, 25% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park — Wed 11:10a 6 new machine groomed 20 - 20 base 3 of 65 trails 5% open, 2 of 6 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Lipinski, Weir and White evaluate nationals and Olympics

So you think the Olympics frazzle the nerves more than any event? Well, how about just getting to the games?. Three of America's premier skaters of yore — Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski, silver medalist Tanith White and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir — explain that the stress at the national championships can be as excruciating as anything the Olympics cause.
NewsBreak
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Ireland beats US by 9 runs in 2nd Twenty20 match

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL (AP) — Lorcan Tucker scored 84 runs from 54 deliveries to lead Ireland to a nine-run victory over the United States in the second Twenty20 cricket international on Thursday. The U.S. upset Ireland with a 26-run win in the opening match, also at Broward County Stadium,...
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

IIHF cancels U18 women's championship for 2nd straight year

The International Ice Hockey Federation has canceled the under-18 women’s world championship for the second straight year over COVID-19 concerns, drawing sharp criticism with the men’s world junior hockey championship opening this weekend. The IIHF announced Friday that tournaments scheduled to begin in January have been canceled because...
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

EXPLAINER: Guide to the Ashes, test cricket's biggest stage

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Cricket got you stumped? Don't know your Ashes from your dust?. Ahead of one of the biggest games of cricket on the calendar, with Australia aiming to clinch the five-match Ashes series against England by early next week, here's a quick rundown.
Reuters

Former England captain Illingworth dies at 89

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Former England captain Ray Illingworth, who famously captained the team to an Ashes series victory in Australia in 1970–71, has died at the age of 89, county club Yorkshire said on Saturday. Illingworth said in November he had been undergoing treatment for oesophageal cancer. "Our...
