ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Westside Paper development announces first restaurants

By Collin Kelley
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RC3vY_0dR3fBij00
A rendering of Westside Paper.

Westside Paper, the adaptive reuse of a more than 70-year-old industrial site in West Midtown, has announced four restaurants will be opening at the development in the new year.

Located at 950 West Marietta Street, across from the King Plow Arts Center and adjacent to Puritan Mill, the joint-venture from Third & Urban and FCP is set to be a 245,000-square-foot mixed-use project primarily focused on the adaptive reuse of the 1950s warehouse.

The restaurants are:

Pancake Social
The second location of the all-day brunch concept will open in late spring with a menu that includes breakfast favorites, sandwiches, healthy bowls, fresh juices, specialty coffees, and brunch cocktails. The first Pancake Social opened in Ponce City Market three years ago.

Glide Pizza
Atlanta native Rob Birdsong will open a new location of his BeltLine pizza joint inspired by his time working in New York and eating the famous slices.

Girl Diver
The Asian seafood restaurant from Richard Tang, who opened the first location last year at Madison Yards, features Chinese-Vietnamese seafood dishes and comfort foods.

Boxcar Betty’s
With locations in Charleston, Chicago and Charlotte, Westside Paper will be the first Boxcar Betty’s in Atlanta serving up fried chicken sandwiches, fried pickles, and sweet potato fries.

“Having great restaurants sets the tone for Westside Paper and the environment we are creating,” said Chris Faussemagne, Partner, Third & Urban. “With all of Third & Urban’s projects, we understand the importance of building retail destinations with local operators who value community at both the project and also for the surrounding neighborhood.”

For more information, visit westsidepaper.com .

The post Westside Paper development announces first restaurants appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Quick Bites: San Francisco Coffee Returns, Zesto in L5P closes, plus more food news

After changing its name to Apotheos in 2020, San Francisco Coffee Roasting Company has returned to its original name. Owners Doug and Tanya Bond said, “many lessons were learned, and we have listened closely to the people we care about the most – our customers.” With locations in Virginia-Highland and Candler Park, the coffee shops […] The post Quick Bites: San Francisco Coffee Returns, Zesto in L5P closes, plus more food news appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven restaurant rings in the new year with murder mystery

A restaurant in Brookhaven plans to celebrate the new year with a murder mystery. Petite Violette, a French restaurant located at 2948 Clairmont Road, will ring in the new year with a performance of a show called “Holiday Bedlam,” according to a press release. The show is part of the Petite Violette’s “Murder, Mystery, and […] The post Brookhaven restaurant rings in the new year with murder mystery appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

COVID cases shutter restaurants, closes CNN offices, postpones Hawks game

A surge in COVID-19 cases forced a number of restaurants to close over the weekend, shuttered CNN offices, and postponed Sunday night’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers. Ticonderoga Club, Juniper Cafe, 8Arm, Supremo, Lucian Books & Wine, Field Day, A Mano and Bread & Butterfly closed over the weekend due to staff […] The post COVID cases shutter restaurants, closes CNN offices, postpones Hawks game appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

It’s time for delightful winter blooms, tree planting and garden cleanup

While winter is not typically a time we think of for blooms, there are a few winter flowers I always look forward to including some of the camellias, snowdrops, and Japanese flowering apricot (Prunus mume). I was first charmed by Snowdrops (Galanthus nivalis) when I lived in Pennsylvania and brought some with me when I […] The post It’s time for delightful winter blooms, tree planting and garden cleanup appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
State
New York State
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Business
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Center for Global Health Innovation signs lease at Tower Square in Midtown

Mayor-elect Andre Dickens and City Council President-elect Doug Shipman were on hand Wednesday for the unveiling of the Center for Global Health Innovation, a consortium of medical care providers and businesses, at Tower Square in Midtown. Tenants were not revealed, but CGHI has signed a 17-year lease for 200,000 square feet in the building formerly […] The post Center for Global Health Innovation signs lease at Tower Square in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: MARTA service reduction; Emory requires booster; Peachtree Creek bridge opens

MARTA’s reduced bus service begins Saturday, Dec. 18, with the majority of routes operating on a Saturday schedule. The transit agent said the temporary service reduction is due to a shortage of drivers. All 113 current bus routes will remain operational, but only routes 5, 39, 71, 73, 78, 83, 89, 110, 121, 142, 143, […] The post News Briefs: MARTA service reduction; Emory requires booster; Peachtree Creek bridge opens appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

New Year’s Eve Peach Drop returns to Underground with Goodie Mob, Ashanti & Blanco Brown

The annual New Year’s Eve Peach Drop returns to Underground Atlanta with performances by Goodie Mob, Ashanti, and Blanco Brown to ring in 2022 on Dec. 31. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with live music and more and the big peach will descend at midnight. This is the first Peach Drop since 2018 […] The post New Year’s Eve Peach Drop returns to Underground with Goodie Mob, Ashanti & Blanco Brown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

My Top 5 Something: Brettne Bloom of The Book Group

“Having just moved to Atlanta from New York a year ago,” Bloom says, “I’m still exploring all the bookish corners of this city. I’ve been thrilled to see how much vibrancy there is here in the literary community—and I’m sure I’ve only scratched the surface.” The post My Top 5 Something: Brettne Bloom of The Book Group appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Beltline#Seafood Restaurant#Food Drink#Westside Paper#Puritan Mill#Fcp#Pancake Social#Glide Pizza Atlanta#Asian#Chinese Vietnamese#Partner Third Urban#Westsidepaper Com
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Arthur Blank expands stuttering treatment center to Brookhaven

Seven-year-old Judah Toure had a message to share about stuttering. “It’s not a bad thing,” Toure said Tuesday during the grand opening of the first satellite location of The Arthur M. Blank Center for Stuttering Education and Research. The center today sits in Brookhaven’s Executive Park. A permanent location is planned for the Arthur M. […] The post Arthur Blank expands stuttering treatment center to Brookhaven appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs resident aims to simplify mealtime with TheDinnerClub

With two kids under 4 and a baby on the way, Blake Gleaves and his wife don’t have much time to plan meals. That’s why the Sandy Springs resident launched a business earlier this year to help answer the constant question: “What’s for dinner?” Gleaves is the founder of meal subscription service TheDinnerClub, which recently […] The post Sandy Springs resident aims to simplify mealtime with TheDinnerClub appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta Pizza Truck is first mobile pizzeria to earn global certification

The Atlanta Pizza Truck has made history by becoming the first mobile pizzeria to be certified by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN), the Italy-based organization that gives the stamp of approval to Neapolitan pizza makers around the world. In the past, AVPN would only certify brick-and-mortar pizzerias making classic Neapolitan pizzas, but Atlanta Pizza […] The post Atlanta Pizza Truck is first mobile pizzeria to earn global certification appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

What can brown do for you? UPS makes the business case for going green

Atlanta-based UPS says it will be carbon neutral by the year 2050. It’s just one piece of the shipping giant’s ESG transformation. ESG, which stands for “environmental, social and governance,” are criteria for how potential investors screen how well a company is treating the environment, their employees, their suppliers, the communities where they operate and more.   UPS Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Laura Lane […] The post What can brown do for you? UPS makes the business case for going green appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Christmas Dinner Out: Make reservations now for holiday meal

If spending Christmas in the kitchen isn’t your idea of a good time, then make a reservation at one of Intown’s restaurants offering holiday dinner. Be sure to visit OpenTable.com to find even more dining options and make your reservation early to get your preferred time and table.  STKThe Midtown steakhouse will be offering Christmas specials and […] The post Christmas Dinner Out: Make reservations now for holiday meal appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
RESTAURANTS
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody to be new headquarters for shipping company

Dunwoody will be the new North American headquarters for an international shipping company, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.  The German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd will invest $18 million into the new headquarters at Three Ravinia Drive in Dunwoody, according to a press release. The building will be 125,000 square feet, and the company […] The post Dunwoody to be new headquarters for shipping company appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: Buckhead City opponents; mayor honors ‘Covid angel’; boat show postponed

  Neighbors for a United Atlanta, a new grassroots organization fighting the Buckhead City movement, held it first meeting on Dec. 9. Mayor-elect Andre Dickens was in attendance along with other city and Atlanta Public School officials who are in opposition to the neighborhood’s secession. Neighbors Executive Director Mike Handelman said the organization would get […] The post News Briefs: Buckhead City opponents; mayor honors ‘Covid angel’; boat show postponed appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta hires first-ever director of violence reduction

The city of Atlanta has hired its first violence reduction director, a key initiative of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ $70 million plan to combat crime. Jacquel Clemons Moore is serving as director of the newly-created Mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction. She started Dec. 1. The Office of Violence Reduction is tasked with developing strategic plans […] The post Atlanta hires first-ever director of violence reduction appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs trades free film festival parking for ad opportunities

Attendees of the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival will enjoy free parking for films at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center in February 2022 through an agreement with the city’s Public Facilities Authority (PFA). Sandy Springs will get in-kind benefits including advertising space in the film festival’s program guide, Shaun Albrechtson, executive director of the city’s […] The post Sandy Springs trades free film festival parking for ad opportunities appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Shepherd Center reveals expansion plans

Shepherd Center said it has filed plans for a major expansion that will add housing for its patients and their families. The project at 1860 Peachtree Road will add about 160 housing units, more than doubling the current housing provided by the rehabilitation hospital. “Expanded housing will ensure that our patients are surrounded by the […] The post Shepherd Center reveals expansion plans appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Two acres of Waterworks Park set to reopen after 25-year closure

Two acres of greenspace around the Atlanta City Water Works’ Hemphill Reservoir will reopen next year offering visitors sweeping views of Buckhead, Midtown, and Downtown. Fenced off in 1996 due to terrorism concerns during the Summer Olympics, “The Hill” will once again be open to the public. As one of the highest points in the […] The post Two acres of Waterworks Park set to reopen after 25-year closure appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
908
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy