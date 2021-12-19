Westside Paper development announces first restaurants

A rendering of Westside Paper.

Westside Paper, the adaptive reuse of a more than 70-year-old industrial site in West Midtown, has announced four restaurants will be opening at the development in the new year.

Located at 950 West Marietta Street, across from the King Plow Arts Center and adjacent to Puritan Mill, the joint-venture from Third & Urban and FCP is set to be a 245,000-square-foot mixed-use project primarily focused on the adaptive reuse of the 1950s warehouse.

The restaurants are:

Pancake Social

The second location of the all-day brunch concept will open in late spring with a menu that includes breakfast favorites, sandwiches, healthy bowls, fresh juices, specialty coffees, and brunch cocktails. The first Pancake Social opened in Ponce City Market three years ago.

Glide Pizza

Atlanta native Rob Birdsong will open a new location of his BeltLine pizza joint inspired by his time working in New York and eating the famous slices.

Girl Diver

The Asian seafood restaurant from Richard Tang, who opened the first location last year at Madison Yards, features Chinese-Vietnamese seafood dishes and comfort foods.

Boxcar Betty’s

With locations in Charleston, Chicago and Charlotte, Westside Paper will be the first Boxcar Betty’s in Atlanta serving up fried chicken sandwiches, fried pickles, and sweet potato fries.

“Having great restaurants sets the tone for Westside Paper and the environment we are creating,” said Chris Faussemagne, Partner, Third & Urban. “With all of Third & Urban’s projects, we understand the importance of building retail destinations with local operators who value community at both the project and also for the surrounding neighborhood.”

For more information, visit westsidepaper.com .

