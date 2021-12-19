ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Mass anti-coup protests in Sudan mark uprising anniversary

By SAMY MAGDY
NewsTimes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — Sudanese took to the streets in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere across the country for mass protests Sunday against an October military takeover and a subsequent deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok but sidelined the movement. The demonstrations mark the third anniversary of...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Sudan's stability and unity are at risk, PM says amid mass protests

KHARTOUM, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Saturday Sudan's stability and unity were in danger and called for a political agreement to safeguard the country's future amid mass protests against a military coup. Hamdok was speaking a day before more protests are planned against the coup...
PROTESTS
AFP

Libya delays long-awaited election seen as key to peace

Authorities overseeing war-torn Libya's first presidential election have confirmed that holding it on Friday as scheduled is "impossible" and suggested a month-long delay. The vote was intended to mark a fresh start for the oil-rich North African country, a year after a landmark ceasefire and more than a decade after its 2011 revolt that toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi. But speculation of a delay had been mounting for weeks. There were bitter disputes over the vote's legal basis, the powers of the winner and the candidacies of several deeply divisive figures. On Wednesday, the chairman of the parliamentary committee overseeing the vote wrote to the assembly's speaker saying that "after consulting the technical, judicial and security reports, we inform you of the impossibility of holding the elections on the date of December 24, 2021".
WORLD
AFP

Ethiopia's warring sides locked in disinformation battle

Since clashes erupted between Ethiopian forces and northern rebels more than a year ago, another war has flared up online as the rivals spread false claims to control the conflict's narrative. Abiy supporters are accusing foreign news outlets of publishing false narratives about the war in northern Ethiopia.
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
BBC

Sudan coup: Military cuts internet services ahead of planned protests

Sudan's military government has restricted internet services in the capital Khartoum amid calls for mass anti-coup demonstrations, reports say. Several bridges have also been closed and protesters have been warned against creating any disturbances. Last weekend, hundreds of thousands of demonstrators marched through Khartoum demanding civilian rule be restored after...
PROTESTS
KEYT

Sudanese rally in new anti-coup protests amid tight security

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese protesters have again taken to the streets in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere across the country to denounce the October military coup and subsequent deal that reinstated the prime minister but sidelined the pro-democracy movement. Authorities have tightened security across the capital, deploying troops and closing almost all bridges over the Nile River linking Khartoum with its twin city of Omdurman and the district of Bahri. Authorities have warned protesters against approaching “sovereign and strategic” sites in central Khartoum — a reference to government buildings and key institutions — during the demonstrations. The coup upended Sudan’s fragile democratic transition and led to relentless street demonstrations across the country.
PROTESTS
AFP

Libya urged to reschedule presidential vote 'swiftly'

The US and four European powers on Friday urged war-torn Libya to quickly set a new date for delayed presidential elections. In a joint statement, they urged the North African country's leaders to "swiftly" name a new date and issue the final list of presidential candidates, which had been a key point of contention in the run-up to the polls that were set for Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
International Business Times

Thousands March In Sudan In Anti-coup Rallies

Sudan cut phone lines and restricted internet ahead of planned mass protests Saturday against a military coup, as security forces deployed across Khartoum blocking bridges connecting the capital to suburbs. At least 48 people have died in crackdowns during weeks of protests, according to the independent Doctors' Committee, and Khartoum's...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arab Spring#Yemen#Military Forces#Port Sudan#Protest#Ap#Sudanese#Islamist
AFP

Ethiopia govt claims capture of Tigrayan city from rebels

Ethiopia's government said on Wednesday its soldiers had recaptured a city in southern Tigray from Tigrayan fighters, marking its first major advance inside the war-torn region in many months and dashing hopes for peace following a rebel retreat. But the TPLF mounted a shock comeback, recapturing most of Tigray by June and then advancing into Afar and Amhara.
POLITICS
WWLP

Changing climate parches Afghanistan, exacerbating poverty

Fed by rain and snowmelt from mountains, this valley nestled among northwestern Afghanistan’s jagged peaks was once fertile. But the climate has changed in the last few decades, locals say, leaving the earth barren and its people struggling to survive.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Ethiopia govt says no further advance into Tigray

Ethiopia's government said on Friday that its troops would not advance further into the war-torn region of Tigray but warned that the decision could be overturned if "territorial sovereignty" was threatened. "The Ethiopian government has decided not to command its forces to further advance into the Tigray region," it said in the statement shared on Twitter.
WORLD
The Independent

Myanmar army airstrikes send hundreds fleeing into Thailand

Myanmar’s military unleashed airstrikes and heavy artillery on a small town controlled by ethnic guerrillas, sending hundreds of people fleeing across a river into Thailand, local officials and residents said Friday. Government forces targeted Lay Kay Kaw, a small town near the Thai border that is controlled by the Karen guerrillas who are seeking greater autonomy from the central government. Fighting has intensified since February, when the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and guerrillas offered refuge to opponents of the army. The most recent clashes were triggered by a raid last...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Egypt
The Independent

Critics abound as Tunisia demands mandatory vaccination pass

COVID-19 vaccination passes became obligatory for Tunisians on Wednesday, who now must have proof of two vaccine doses to enter public spaces and to keep working at state institutions, universities and some private businesses.But human rights groups called for a delay to the process, pointing out that people were struggling to get vaccinations and obtain passes, and labeling the move “unnecessarily severe.” To date, around 47% of the population has been fully vaccinated.The measure was passed by decree by President Kais Saied in October to drive the nation’s vaccination campaign, one of his first decrees since suspending parliament and...
WORLD
AFP

Governor of Iraq's Najaf resigns after protests

The governor of Iraq's Najaf province resigned on Friday, a day after another governor also quit following demonstrations against living conditions and corruption. Louai al-Yasseri resigned from his leadership in Najaf, in central Iraq, a day after the governor of Nasiriyah province in the south quit following the violent suppression of protesters.
PROTESTS
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy