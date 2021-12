There’s so much to enjoy in December: gathering with friends and family, holiday movies you only watch once a year, and delicious food coming out of the kitchen. Whether your tradition is to make a holiday ham or to enjoy an eggnog cocktail, the holidays aren’t complete without eating one or two (if not many) cookies. Sure, you can buy pre-made cookie dough from the grocery, pop it in the oven, and the result is tasty (sometimes we even skip the oven step). But with cooler temps and shorter days, spending some time in the kitchen baking fresh, warm cookies from scratch is a true pleasure.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO