10 Things You Should Never Do in South Dakota

After living in the state of South Dakota for two years, I finally made a "rapid" trip out west. All I can say is wow...just wow. Who knew that so much beauty was just on the other side?! Once you cross the bridge over the Missouri River in Chamberlain, you almost have to question if it's still South Dakota. But, it is! You automatically breathe a sigh of relief and allow nature to overcome any stress you may be experiencing. It's comforting and warm like a friendly "hello."

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 5 DAYS AGO