Wreaths Across America honor veterans at Omaha National Cemetery

To pay respects to our veterans, Wreaths Across America is helping families honor their loved ones through a ceremony.

Saturday the organization was at Omaha National Cemetery helping families lay wreaths on the graves of some of our state's fallen heroes.

Almost 8,000 wreaths were sponsored.

One woman serving in the army reserves says this ceremony carries a special significance.

"I recently lost my grandma and she was a big supporter of my grandpa, he was a marine. Just coming out here and honoring the fallen, and just kind of remembering my family during this tough time as well, it kind of helps kind of as a closure aspect but to feel closer to my loved ones as well."

Wreaths Across America organizes wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 2,500 places in the country.

