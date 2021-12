Hemmed in at all sides by throngs of pedestrians, the avenue a canyon of buildings taller than I imagined, we are on a mission and I am trying not to pant. It is a real trick to breathe deeply and appropriately, but not so heavily that your fatigue is noted by your father. Despite the legs that everyone tells me are long for my age, I must motor mercilessly in order to keep up with the purposeful strides with which he glides through this unfamiliar, sprawling, towering city.

