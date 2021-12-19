ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trae Young enters COVID protocols too

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30yUUq_0dR3ctIO00

Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

The league has postponed Hawks-Cavs, as Cleveland struggles with a COVID-19 outbreak.

For the Hawks, Trae Young has entered health and safety protocols, but he’s the only player affected at this time.

ajc.com/sports/atlanta…12:32 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Hawks’ Trae Young, Lakers’ coach Vogel among latest out due to COVID protocols nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/19/haw…12:10 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Hawks: Trae Young enters NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols sportando.basketball/en/hawks-trae-…12:06 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Since seeing Trae Young (who’s now in H&S protocols) on Friday, the #Nuggets have had no new positives or no new instances of guys entering health and safety protocols, I’m told. – 11:46 AM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Nate McMillan mentioned Delon Wright as someone who the Hawks will look to to help make up for losing Trae Young.

I asked him if that means Wright would start, and he said “We’ll look at that.” – 11:29 AM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

Stay safe🙄🤦🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️😷 pic.twitter.com/0cBfsg0CaW11:15 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YUjGM_0dR3ctIO00

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Nate McMillan said Trae Young is the only Hawks player to have to enter health and safety protocol.

Obviously could change but that’s where it stands right now. – 11:15 AM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Trae Young is the only player that has entered health and safety protocols for the Hawks, Nate McMillan said at shootaround just now. – 11:14 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Stars in COVID protocols right now:

Trae Young

James Harden

Zach LaVine

Kevin Durant

Giannis Antetokounmpo – 11:03 AM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Trae Young will need two negative tests within a 24-hour period to test out of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He’s out for tonight’s game, at a minimum. – 11:01 AM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Trae Young is out for tonight’s game vs. the Cavaliers.

He’ll have to return two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart before he can return.

This is the first Hawks player to miss a game due to health and safety protocols this season. – 10:59 AM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Trae Young has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/6GqiB8NSmK10:55 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ulj0Q_0dR3ctIO00

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Can confirm that Trae Young has entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

@Adrian Wojnarowski first. – 10:52 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. – 10:49 AM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 – 10:40 AM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

He needs to fight Boxers !!! Wow🔥 @jakepaul12:32 AM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

For tomorrow’s game vs. Cleveland:

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is questionable.

Trae Young (left ankle soreness) is questionable.

Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear) is out.

De’Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) is out. – 5:50 PM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

I hope everybody stays healthy 🙏🏽 – 5:27 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Encouraging sign that Bogi has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow.

Trae Young is also questionable after tweaking his ankle a few times vs. the Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/dtxSeuG4e15:05 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kwXYT_0dR3ctIO00

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 – 12:34 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is postponing the Cleveland-Atlanta game tonight, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 19, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski: Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is one of the five players entering the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Allen’s having an All-Star-caliber season with averages of 16.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 19, 2021

Shams Charania: Sources: Philadelphia-New Orleans tonight appears in jeopardy: Andre Drummond and Shake Milton have entered COVID-19 protocols, joining Georges Niang. Furkan Korkmaz (illness) and three others are out and Danny Green, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey are questionable to play. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 19, 2021

