The Knicks were already reeling from multiple players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and now they won’t have Derrick Rose for at least the next two months. Rose underwent successful surgery on his right ankle Wednesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks, the team announced. Rose played with the sore ankle in last Friday’s game against the Rockets, but struggled through 12 minutes in the first half and sat out the second half. He is averaging 12 points, four assists and three rebounds in 26 games this season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO