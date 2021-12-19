ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Allan Is Going Rogue

By Joseph Hudak
Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn summer 2020, Gary Allan released a song that he fully expected would be a slam-dunk at country radio. “Waste of a Whiskey Drink” was a brooding mid-tempo anthem with all the boxes checked: a concise three-minutes-and-change runtime, polished production, a boozy buzzword in the title, and the red-hot solo artist...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

