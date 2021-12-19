Volunteers help prepare for Good Samaritan’s Christmas Giveaway

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Volunteers and AmeriCorps joined together on Saturday, December 18 to help prepare for the Good Samaritan’s Christmas Giveaway.

Neighbors can still volunteer throughout the year. Good Samaritan will be hosting a few more volunteer opportunities before Christmas.

“Just come on up here and volunteer Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. That’s the third Saturday of every month. But if you really want to volunteer, we still have volunteer opportunities this week, the week of Christmas and then we need need volunteers throughout the year,” said a Good Samaritan coordinator.

Neighbors interested in volunteering can call Good Samaritan at (601)-355-6276.

