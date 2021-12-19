ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Volunteers help prepare for Good Samaritan’s Christmas Giveaway

By Kayla Thompson
 5 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Volunteers and AmeriCorps joined together on Saturday, December 18 to help prepare for the Good Samaritan’s Christmas Giveaway.

Neighbors can still volunteer throughout the year. Good Samaritan will be hosting a few more volunteer opportunities before Christmas.

Salvation Army of Jackson helps provide gifts for Christmas

“Just come on up here and volunteer Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. That’s the third Saturday of every month. But if you really want to volunteer, we still have volunteer opportunities this week, the week of Christmas and then we need need volunteers throughout the year,” said a Good Samaritan coordinator.

Neighbors interested in volunteering can call Good Samaritan at (601)-355-6276.

WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Columbia Christmas

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WJTV) – They started all of the downtown lighting and festivities the 20th of November in Columbia. That’s when the ice skating rink opens. The next event is the ceremony lighting downtown- November 27th this year. And then sort of a take off of Field of Dreams, if you light it up, they […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Moves hosts “Homeless Are Human Too”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Mississippi Moves hosted a Homeless Are Human Too press conference at Pitman Park in hopes of bringing awareness to some of the problems homeless people face every day. “How cold you get, how hungry you get, how thirsty you get, how you don’t have a proper place to go […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Over $10K in toys collected during Jackson Christmas Toy Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) and 99 Jams (WJMI) collected over $10,000 in donations during their Christmas Toy Drive. WJMI employees said the drive brought in over $10,000 in toys, bikes, electronics and more. This year, over 50 families were selected to receive the donations. “We greatly appreciate the community and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

“Homeless are Human Too” press conference to be held on Christmas Eve

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Move will host a “Homeless are Human Too” press conference on Friday, December 24 at 12:00 p.m. Mississippi Move leaders said the purpose of the conference is to advocate for unhoused individuals, vulnerable adults and those who suffer from poverty. Leaders said the following topics and speakers will be presented: […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

