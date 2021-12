An interesting graph in the November AARP Bulletin had a chart showing billion dollar weather disasters over the past 30 years and where those disasters occurred. It might be good to stay out of Texas. Over the past 30 years Texas has had 14 droughts, eight floods and 75 severe storms. Texas was the clear winner in the billion dollar disaster category, the graph showed 128 in all. Next in order were Illinois, 59, Oklahoma, 51, Missouri, 50 and Kansas, 48.

