ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins' Greg Mancz: Returns from injured reserve

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Mancz (ankle) was activated from injured reserve Saturday. Mancz was...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Dolphins Ready To Take It To Saints During Monday’s Prime-Time Matchup

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Are you ready for some football? The Dolphins get their prime-time game on Monday night when they march into New Orleans to take on the Saints. Brian Flores’ team is on a roll, winners of 6 in a row to get back to 500 and keep themselves alive in the playoff race, but there is no margin for error and a win is a must. The Dolphins are trying to make the playoffs, but in effect, these final 3 regular-season games are their playoffs. Lose a game, and they’re pretty much out of it. O Line Rises The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football
CBS Miami

Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard Selected To Pro Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has been selected to start in the 2021 Pro Bowl. That makes it two Pro Bowl selections a row for Howard, who now has three total. Howard has totaled 40 tackles, including 31 solo, four interceptions, 14 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries this season. The 14 passes defensed this season are tied for fourth in the NFL, while his four interceptions are tied for ninth. He’s the only NFL player this season to have at least two forced fumbles and four interceptions. Howard is the 14th player in Dolphins history to be a three-time Pro Bowl starter. He’s also just the second cornerback, joining Sam Madison.
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 16: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts for every game on the slate

A new spate of injuries brings a new slate of start/sit debates and we're here to answer them all for every matchup on the slate. There are players you should start and sit and matchup-based sleepers who could provide unexpected production plus big names who could flop based on these matchups. Every week we'll break down every game on the slate and pinpoint the players you need to know in every matchup.
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
Syracuse.com

Josh Allen: ‘Vaccinated or not,’ Bills WR Cole Beasley, who has Covid, would be out vs. Patriots

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen called Cole Beasley one of the team’s best players on Wednesday just one day after he tested positive for Covid-19. Beasley is forced to miss Sunday’s critical AFC East showdown with the New England Patriots because he’s unvaccinated and therefore must quarantine for 10 days. Beasley has received some criticism for his decision, but posted on Instagram that he won’t be sitting out Sunday because of Covid. It’s the rules in place that are keeping him from playing.
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Sign New RB After Dalvin Cook News

The Minnesota Vikings will most likely have to take on the Los Angeles Rams without star running back Dalvin Cook. On Thursday, the team placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’ll be tough to replace Cook’s production, as he has 1,067 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. He also...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Reporter Has New Update On QB Lamar Jackson

With three weeks remaining in the race for the playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens are working to get back to full strength for the final few regular season games. That includes getting starting quarterback Lamar Jackson healthy before taking on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday. Unfortunately for the Ravens, his progress...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says 1 NFL Team Is ‘Broken’

There are plenty of NFL teams that haven’t met expectations this year. But one team is struggling so much that Colin Cowherd has concluded that they’re simply “broken.”. On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd declared that the Seattle Seahawks appear “broken” to him. He said that...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones, Patriots to be without key weapons vs. Bills

The New England Patriots are in a great position to close out the AFC East soon. They have a nice-sized lead and aim to sweep the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. However, it appears Mac Jones will be without some of his key weapons in Week 16. According to Mike Reiss,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy