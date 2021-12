“The Matrix Resurrections” is one of the most playful and meta big budget sequels in recent memory. This is a sequel (that once again stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss) that openly discusses the roles of sequels, investigates the nature of returning to a somewhat depleted well, and generally thumbs its nose at what is both expected and demanded of this type of long gap legacy sequel. And it does so in the most “Matrix”-y way possible, of course, utilizing the series’ patented combination of flowery philosophizing and bone-crunching action set pieces.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO