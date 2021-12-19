‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actress Betty Lynn’s Estate Set to Be Auctioned

Betty Lynn, who was most known for her role as Thelma Lou in “The Andy Griffith Show” for many years, is having her estate auctioned off.

You may remember Thelma Lou as the romantic partner of Barney Fife, played by Don Knotts on “The Andy Griffith Show.” Sadly, the actress passed away on October 16. She was 95 and died peacefully from a brief illness in North Carolina.

She was on the show from 1961 to 1966, as well as in the made-for-TV movie called “Return to Mayberry.”

Betty Lynn Estate Auctioned Off

According to Southern Living, her estate, which consists of 118 different items, will be auctioned off all the way through December 30. The items for sale include some fine china, art, furniture, and other collectibles.

For “The Andy Griffith Show” fanatics, there’s one piece, in particular, that will stand out the most. An absolutely stunning illustration of Thelma Lou and Barney Fife that is framed elegantly is for sale. The bidding for that item is currently at $2,250 at this time. Another amazing piece is a photograph of the two of them while filming for the show. The bidding for that framed photo is currently at $575.

You can view all the items in the auction here. You can also register to bid online before the auction ends, and the items go to the highest bids.

Several of the stars from “The Andy Griffith Show” have since sadly passed away. That includes Andy himself, as well as Don Knotts, Frances Bavier, Howard McNear, and Aneta Corsaut. When Betty Lynn passed away, she was living in the hometown of Andy Griffith. Mount Airy, North Carolina is the town that inspired Mayberry.

Lynn was a celebrity in that small town. She would often make appearances at the local Andy Griffith Museum to sign autographs and chat. She was a living legend in the small-town community.

Lynn and ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Co-Star

Betty Lynn remained close to a few of her co-stars on “The Andy Griffith Show.”

In fact, after that popular show wrapped up, Griffith went on to eventually star in a legal drama called “Matlock.” While he was making this show, he’d invite some of his friends from Mayberry to make an appearance. It wasn’t necessarily the producers’ favorite thing, however.

Thanks to Andy Griffith, Lynn had a small role during the first season of “Matlock” as Ben’s secretary. Her character Sarah only appeared for a total of four episodes, but it was an exciting appearance for fans of “The Andy Griffith Show.”

According to MeTV, the two ended up getting into a disagreement because she wanted a bigger role on the show, and Griffith did not help her. They didn’t speak for 20 years but eventually made amends years later when Griffith randomly called Lynn for advice.