ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actress Betty Lynn’s Estate Set to Be Auctioned

By Madison Miller
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vwZes_0dR3ZBrJ00

Betty Lynn, who was most known for her role as Thelma Lou in “The Andy Griffith Show” for many years, is having her estate auctioned off.

You may remember Thelma Lou as the romantic partner of Barney Fife, played by Don Knotts on “The Andy Griffith Show.” Sadly, the actress passed away on October 16. She was 95 and died peacefully from a brief illness in North Carolina.

She was on the show from 1961 to 1966, as well as in the made-for-TV movie called “Return to Mayberry.”

Betty Lynn Estate Auctioned Off

According to Southern Living, her estate, which consists of 118 different items, will be auctioned off all the way through December 30. The items for sale include some fine china, art, furniture, and other collectibles.

For “The Andy Griffith Show” fanatics, there’s one piece, in particular, that will stand out the most. An absolutely stunning illustration of Thelma Lou and Barney Fife that is framed elegantly is for sale. The bidding for that item is currently at $2,250 at this time. Another amazing piece is a photograph of the two of them while filming for the show. The bidding for that framed photo is currently at $575.

You can view all the items in the auction here. You can also register to bid online before the auction ends, and the items go to the highest bids.

Several of the stars from “The Andy Griffith Show” have since sadly passed away. That includes Andy himself, as well as Don Knotts, Frances Bavier, Howard McNear, and Aneta Corsaut. When Betty Lynn passed away, she was living in the hometown of Andy Griffith. Mount Airy, North Carolina is the town that inspired Mayberry.

Lynn was a celebrity in that small town. She would often make appearances at the local Andy Griffith Museum to sign autographs and chat. She was a living legend in the small-town community.

Lynn and ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Co-Star

Betty Lynn remained close to a few of her co-stars on “The Andy Griffith Show.”

In fact, after that popular show wrapped up, Griffith went on to eventually star in a legal drama called “Matlock.” While he was making this show, he’d invite some of his friends from Mayberry to make an appearance. It wasn’t necessarily the producers’ favorite thing, however.

Thanks to Andy Griffith, Lynn had a small role during the first season of “Matlock” as Ben’s secretary. Her character Sarah only appeared for a total of four episodes, but it was an exciting appearance for fans of “The Andy Griffith Show.”

According to MeTV, the two ended up getting into a disagreement because she wanted a bigger role on the show, and Griffith did not help her. They didn’t speak for 20 years but eventually made amends years later when Griffith randomly called Lynn for advice.

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

What Was ‘Andy Griffith Show’ Star Frances Bavier’s Last Project?

Some actors found their big break on The Andy Griffith Show. For instance, Andy Griffith had worked on the stage and appeared in a handful of variety shows and films before the iconic series took off. Additionally, Ron Howard got his big break on the show. He went on to star in Happy Days and direct several major motion pictures. However, Frances Bavier was different. By the time she landed the role of Aunt Bee, she was an accomplished actress.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
Person
Sarah
Person
Don Knotts
Person
Aneta Corsaut
Person
Frances Bavier
Person
Betty Lynn
Person
Howard Mcnear
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Director Richard Crenna Reveals His Favorite Episode of the Show

There are too many classic The Andy Griffith Show episodes to date. The show, which was incredibly popular throughout the 1960s, had so many memorable moments. However, when it came to director Richard Crenna about which episode, in particular, had the biggest impact on him, it was also the episode that the star of the program, Andy Griffith himself, also loved the most. As Crenna tells it, it was the episode where Opie learned the meaning of life. It was called “Opie The Birdman”.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Celebrity#Southern Living#Andy Griffith Museum
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Icon Ron Howard and Brother Clint Used Writing to Overcome Father’s Death

We have all heard the stories. Stories of fame gone wrong as young Hollywood stars find challenges in the business. Some get into big trouble with a variety of issues such as substance abuse, connecting with the wrong crowd, or too even much partying. Some make it out on the other side, while others are not so lucky. This certainly isn’t true for The Andy Griffith Show child star Ron Howard, and his brother Clint Howard who also spent time acting in the series.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Ron Howard Enjoys Walking in a Winter Wonderland

On Christmas Eve morning, actor turned famed director Ron Howard shared a gorgeous snowy photo from his walk earlier today. While Howard didn’t share where he was this morning, we do at least have a guess. The Richie Cunningham actor from Happy Days has multiple homes across the United States. Of course, anyone that works in Hollywood as much as Howard has homes in California.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott Explains Why ‘Road House’ Costar Patrick Swayze Was a ‘Texas Gentleman’

He appeared alongside Patrick Swayze in the film 1989 action film Road House, and now Sam Elliott is opening up about the late actor. During a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Sam Elliott stated that while he doesn’t actually think the film is great, he does say he loved Swayze, ”He was quite a man. He was the sweetest guy you can imagine. He was an incredible gentleman. He was born in Texas and just had this Texas gentleman thing about him. And he had an incredible work ethic.”
MOVIES
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

335K+
Followers
34K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy