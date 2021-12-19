‘1883’: How to Watch and Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

1883 is here, and it’s time to bask in the glory that is this Sam Elliott & Tim McGraw-led Yellowstone prequel. Here’s how to watch the premiere and the following season.

Today (December 19), Yellowstone fans and enthusiastic audiences alike will finally meet the ancestral Dutton family. Led by Tim McGraw & Faith Hill as James & Margaret Dutton, 1883 tells their story during America’s Westward Expansion.

However, streaming this prequel isn’t exactly the same as it is for the flagship series. Actually, 1883 is far more straightforward to watch than Yellowstone.

‘1883’ Will Premiere on Paramount Network Following ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 8 on Sunday, Dec 19

Firstly, the premiere episode of 1883 will air as part of a special simulcast event immediately after Yellowstone Season 4, Episode 8 on Sunday, December 19.

According to Paramount Network’s schedule, the 1883 premiere will begin at 9:04 PM Eastern US time.

As with Yellowstone, the premiere will air on Paramount Network. So if you’re all set up with this cable channel, then you’re all set for the premiere after 9 PM Eastern US time, too. If you need to double-check on Paramount Network, Outsider has you covered there, too.

After the premiere, however, it’ll be time to make sure you have a Paramount Plus (Paramount+) subscription.

After the Premiere, ‘1883’ Will Move Exclusively to Paramount Plus

If you already have Paramount+, you’ll be able to watch the premiere of 1883 there, too. But unlike Yellowstone, this will be the only place to view this prequel show at all for the rest of the season.

In short: If you want to watch 1883 all the way through, it’s time to sign up for Paramount Plus here.

They do offer a free trial, but it won’t be nearly long enough to enjoy the full season.

Moreover, all of the above only applies to US citizens. Paramount Plus is available with limited offerings in Canada, but 1883 is not among them. The service is not available in the UK, either, so it’ll be a while before this American Western is available abroad.

If the show is successful, however, international Yellowstone fans will surely get a crack at the prequel sooner rather than later. Time will tell!

The Prequel Will Not Stream on Peacock or Any Other Service

It’s also important to note that, unlike Yellowstone, 1883 is exclusive to Paramount Plus. This means it will not appear on Peacock or the other streaming services that have muddled rights to Yellowstone.

That’ll do it, Outsiders! Our full breakdowns of both opening episodes are incoming with the premiere Sunday, Dec. 19. And they’re beyond worth the wait.