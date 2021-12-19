ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘1883’: How to Watch and Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

By Jon D. B.
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20TcCa_0dR3Z6Wv00

1883 is here, and it’s time to bask in the glory that is this Sam Elliott & Tim McGraw-led Yellowstone prequel. Here’s how to watch the premiere and the following season.

Today (December 19), Yellowstone fans and enthusiastic audiences alike will finally meet the ancestral Dutton family. Led by Tim McGraw & Faith Hill as James & Margaret Dutton, 1883 tells their story during America’s Westward Expansion.

However, streaming this prequel isn’t exactly the same as it is for the flagship series. Actually, 1883 is far more straightforward to watch than Yellowstone.

‘1883’ Will Premiere on Paramount Network Following ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 8 on Sunday, Dec 19

Firstly, the premiere episode of 1883 will air as part of a special simulcast event immediately after Yellowstone Season 4, Episode 8 on Sunday, December 19.

According to Paramount Network’s schedule, the 1883 premiere will begin at 9:04 PM Eastern US time.

As with Yellowstone, the premiere will air on Paramount Network. So if you’re all set up with this cable channel, then you’re all set for the premiere after 9 PM Eastern US time, too. If you need to double-check on Paramount Network, Outsider has you covered there, too.

After the premiere, however, it’ll be time to make sure you have a Paramount Plus (Paramount+) subscription.

After the Premiere, ‘1883’ Will Move Exclusively to Paramount Plus

If you already have Paramount+, you’ll be able to watch the premiere of 1883 there, too. But unlike Yellowstone, this will be the only place to view this prequel show at all for the rest of the season.

In short: If you want to watch 1883 all the way through, it’s time to sign up for Paramount Plus here.

They do offer a free trial, but it won’t be nearly long enough to enjoy the full season.

Moreover, all of the above only applies to US citizens. Paramount Plus is available with limited offerings in Canada, but 1883 is not among them. The service is not available in the UK, either, so it’ll be a while before this American Western is available abroad.

If the show is successful, however, international Yellowstone fans will surely get a crack at the prequel sooner rather than later. Time will tell!

The Prequel Will Not Stream on Peacock or Any Other Service

It’s also important to note that, unlike Yellowstone, 1883 is exclusive to Paramount Plus. This means it will not appear on Peacock or the other streaming services that have muddled rights to Yellowstone.

That’ll do it, Outsiders! Our full breakdowns of both opening episodes are incoming with the premiere Sunday, Dec. 19. And they’re beyond worth the wait.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

When Will ‘1883’ Episode 2 Air on Cable TV?

Fans will get to bring in the new year by stepping back into time with the latest episode of 1883. The Yellowstone spinoff takes viewers on a cross-country journey with the Dutton ancestors, two of which are played by country icons and celebrity couple, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. As...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Stars Debate If Carter Will Get the Brand

“Yellowstone” stars Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, and Jefferson White dished on whether or not Carter (Finn Little) will be branded by the end of the season. The trio analyzed Season 4 Episode 3 a few weeks ago on their YouTube series “Stories From the Bunkhouse.” During the episode, White asked the other two what advice they had for Carter, which led to a discussion about the brand.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Releases First Official Trailer: WATCH

Paramount just shock-dropped the full trailer for Yellowstone prequel 1883, and it is everything we wanted and more. “I admire your courage. But you’re gonna pick a fight you can’t win before long.”. So says Sam Elliott’s Shea Brennan, 1883’s hard-nosed Pinkerton agent. If you’ve been chomping at the bit...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Sam Elliott
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Awesome Netflix Movie ASAP

Netflix might not have Yellowstone, but there's a movie that might fill the void. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's catalog that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That movie is Wind River.
MOVIES
Popculture

Faith Hill Is Nearly Unrecognizable in New Magazine Cover Ahead of 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883'

The highly anticipated Yellowstone prequel, 1883, hits Paramount+ on Dec. 19, and stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are on the promotional trail to get people excited about this new Dutton chapter. In a new joint interview with PEOPLE, the superstar couple opened up about 25 years of marriage and their new acting endeavor. However, people couldn't help but focus on Hill's looks in the cover shoot. While Hill was rocking her natural brown and curly hair, fans who know her best as a blonde were shocked at how different she looked.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizens#Paramount Pictures#Prequel#This Sam Elliott#Tim Mcgraw Faith Hill#James Margaret Dutton#Westward Expansion#Paramount Network#Paramount Plus
countryliving.com

A Second 'Yellowstone' Spinoff Is in the Works: Here's Everything We Know About '6666'

Two Yellowstone spinoffs, 1883 and 6666, are coming to television. Both shows will air on Paramount+, a new streaming service. Yellowstone fans, rejoice! There's lots of exciting news for fans of the top-rated cable show. One Yellowstone prequel called 1883 is only weeks away, and it will introduce fans to the origins of the Dutton family empire. And now Paramount+ has announced that a second spinoff, 6666 (working title), will also air on the new streaming service.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Rip Learns Major John Dutton Secret in Tonight’s Episode

Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” could be in for a real doozy with tonight’s (Sunday) brand new season. A new teaser trailer for tonight’s episode dropped earlier today and has “Yellowstone” fans cranking up the excitement. A lot of action is packed into the 30-second clip and it appears we could be getting some answers to long-awaited questions. One of the most interesting moments in the trailer occurs at the very beginning. John Dutton and Rip Wheeler are traveling to an unknown location inside a “Yellowstone” vehicle. John informs Rip that he knows who tried to kill him as a concerned look overcomes Rip’s face. Fans of the show can’t wait to see how Rip reacts when he learns of who tried to kill his boss and future father-in-law. We wouldn’t want to be the bad guys in this situation with Rip on a trail of destruction.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Sam Elliott Reveals Why He Accepted the Role on the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

While 1883 star Sam Elliott makes a great cowboy he doesn’t always want to be pigeonholed as a Western guy, so why did he take this role?. When speaking with Deadline about the upcoming series that premieres tonight, Elliott talked about why he accepted the role of Shea. The Yellowstone prequel is as Western as it gets. The actor even remembers being asked to be in The Big Lebowski. Somehow he was made to be a cowboy yet again in the Cohen Brothers film.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘1883’: ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Sets Paramount+ Premiere Record, Draws 4.9 Million Viewers On Paramount Network

The Sunday premiere of the Yellowstone prequel, 1883, set a new record as Paramount+ most watched original series premiere, more than doubling the previous viewership record across the service’s owned and operated platforms, with additional third party reporting still to come, the ViacomCBS streaming platform said without providing any ratings data. Supporting the company’s claim for 1883‘s big debut on Paramount+ over the first 24 hours of release is the delivery of the premiere’s airing behind Yellowstone on Paramount Network. The promotional linear telecast drew strong 4.9 million total viewers in Live+Same Day, according to Nielsen, making it the biggest new...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Dishes on When the Show Will End

Yellowstone Season 4 has been such a success for Paramount Network that they probably don't want to know that co-creator Taylor Sheridan already knows how long the show will run and what the end will look like. In a new interview with the New York Times published ahead of the premiere of Yellowstone's first spin-off, Sheridan said he knows how the Dutton family saga will end. He also has a ballpark idea for how many seasons the Kevin Costner-starring show can run.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: How Kayce Is Driving Wedge Between John & Rip

Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” are ready for another dose of modern western goodness tonight (Sunday). The eighth episode of the fourth “Yellowstone” season will premiere in a matter of hours and fans are talking. After the events of the last episode, there is plenty for fans to discuss as we hit the home stretch of season four. When “Yellowstone” viewers want to discuss their favorite show with other viewers they head to the Internet. In a recent Reddit thread, a fan of the show asks about the Lloyd-Walker feud, and an interesting point is brought up about Kayce Dutton, John Dutton, and Rip Wheeler.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

1883 Star Tim McGraw Explains How He Joined Yellowstone Universe For Flashbacks And Prequel

When Yellowstone's fourth season was still in production, I can't imagine that the fandom readily expected to one day see a full-blown prequel spinoff, nor that it would be fronted by a real-world superstar couple, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Yet here we are, celebrating the arrival of 1883 on Paramount+, and I can speak to the excellence of their work as the new series explores the origin story of the Dutton family's ranch. McGraw hasn't spoken much about joining the world of Yellowstone outside of social media posts, he opened up to about how it all came about.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Major Predictions With Only 2 Episode Left

The fourth season of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is hitting the home stretch and fans are excited to see what comes next. There are just two episodes left and fans anxiously await the conclusion of what’s been a fantastic “Yellowstone” season. The fourth season has been a thrill a minute from the get-go and doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. If anything, you can expect the intensity and excitement level to hit another level with the final two episodes.
TV SERIES
MassLive.com

Watch new episode of ‘Yellowstone’ ‘Keep the Wolves Close’; Stream old episodes on fuboTV, PeacockTV, Philo

If the title of the third season’s seventh episode doesn’t get you excited for the latest installment of Dutton drama “Yellowstone,” then you need to check your pulse. “Keep the Wolves Close” aired Sunday night, so if you missed it, you better catch up this week. Here’s a teaser: John is put in an awkward position by Governor Perry. Carter works to earn back Beth’s trust. Jamie is in for a big surprise.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Yellowstone’s John Dutton: Top Ten Quotes

Yellowstone’s writer Tyler Sheridan undeniably has a way with words, and Kevin Costner’s John Dutton gets to deliver a lot of those killer quotes. Some of his lines are unforgettable — you know, ones you quote in an argument or mumble to yourself when saddling up for a ride?
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

335K+
Followers
34K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy