MBB: Huskies’ Prayer Against Friars Comes Up Short In Big East Opener

By Geoff Magliocchetti
 3 days ago

HARTFORD-Alas for the Connecticut men’s basketball program, no happy return awaited Tyrese Martin from a wrist injury in Saturday’s Big East opener.

The senior put in 15 points, including a team-best 11 in the second half, upon playing for the first time since Nov. 26th but it wasn’t enough to start conference play on the right note, as UConn (9-3, 0-1 Big East) fell by a 57-53 final to the Providence Friars at a sold-out XL Center. Providence (11-1, 1-0 Big East) enjoyed an uninterrupted lead over the final 23 minutes of action. A.J. Reeves paced Providence with 16 points while Ed Croswell (5-6 FG) added 11 off the bench. The Friar defense limited UConn to 31 percent shooting throughout the game.

Saturday’s New England civil war played out mostly as advertised: a grinder dependent on strong defense and athleticism. UConn shot a dreary 8-of-29 from the field in the first half and was frustrated by Providence’s 11-1 run to cap off the frame that would build the aforementioned permanent lead.

Croswell was responsible for five points in that span, a majority of it coming on a three-point play on a dunk. Connecticut’s lack of a true facilitator was particularly glaring in that crucial final stretch, as they failed to muster a successful field goal during the run.

Providence would inflate its lead to as high as 16 in the second half but UConn began to casually slink back into the game shortly after a timeout to regain its footing. With Providence up 48-32 near the midway mark of the second half, the Huskies embarked on a quick 9-0 run bookended by Andre Jackson triples. Reeves and Jared Bynum (who likewise returned to the court after a November injury) got the lead back up to double figures but further outside antics from Martin and R.J. Cole kept the game at a manageable deficit the rest of the way.

UConn shaved the lead to as little as two via a Tyler Polley triple in the penultimate minute, capping off a sequence where the Huskies partially capitalized on Aljami Durham’s flagrant foul that yielded Martin free throws and a traveling turnover. Despite the raised volume of Hartford (which enjoyed its first capacity crowd since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020), UConn was unable to score the rest of the way. Durham earned a modicum of redemption with a driving lay-up that created the final margin.

Cole paced the Husky scoring affairs with 16, while Jackson reached double-figures in rebounding for the second game in a row (third time overall this season) with 14. Neither team capitalized on foul line opportunities, combining to go 13-of-27 (7-of-13 for UConn). While Martin made his return, Adama Sanogo (abdominal tear) missed his fourth consecutive game. UConn dropped to 2-2 without the services of its second-leading scorer.

The Huskies will continue to work through their Big East ledger on Tuesday night when they hit the road to battle Marquette (9 p.m. ET, FS1). UConn swept last year’s season series, which included an 11-point win in Milwaukee in January.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Huskies Report

WBB: No. 6 Louisville Resists UConn’s Ducharme in Mohegan Sun Showdown

An early career day for freshman Carolina Ducharme (24 points, 8 rebounds) went for naught, as the seventh-ranked Huskies fell to No. 6 Louisville by a 69-64 final at the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase at the home of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun. Still missing star contributors Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Aubrey Griffin and Nika Muhl, the Huskies (6-3) are off to their worst nine-game since a matching mark in 2004-05.
BASKETBALL
Huskies Report

How to Watch: Men's College Basketball Today - Tuesday 12/21

The UConn Huskies enter the game with a 9-3 record as they head to Wisconsin to take on the Marquette Golden Eagles with an 8-4 record. The Huskies are coming off of a heartbreaking loss against Providence where they were defeated 53-57 at home. RJ Cole led the team with 16 points and eight assists. Andre Jackson was a beast on the boards with 14 total rebounds. They're going to need other guys to step up if they want to beat Marquette.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Huskies Report

Football Player Profile: Ben Murawski, Offensive Lineman

A pure brute, Murawski is a mammoth-sized mauler who possesses a thick, wide frame and owns some impressive measurables such as 11-inch hands, size 18 shoe and 20-inch knees. The northeast native plays with a tenacious chip on his shoulder and utilizes his strength to command the trenches. While Murawski certainly has the size to develop into a dominating offensive tackle, his position flexibility could come in handy, as he has experience long-snapping and has played special teams. His body type would enable him to play every position along the offensive line, in addition to being a four-down player. The physical, powerful, mobile Murawski is the type of player who makes an impact upon his first step on campus. The Pancake House in East Hartford is officially open!
COLLEGE SPORTS
Huskies Report

Football Player Profile: Donovan Branch, Defensive End

A high motor player who brings vast intensity and a tenacious demeanor. Branch possesses an explosive first step, great strength and is relentless in pursuit. He’s able to convert speed-to-power and usually tends to blow by most one-on-one matchups. The Florida native certainly commands pre-snap attention, as opposing quarterbacks need to account for where he is lined up on the field. A reliable open-field tackler, Branch tends to utilize a three-point stance on most plays and is always attacking; he understands how to disengage, shed and make the tackle when grappling in the trenches. Branch is constantly disrupting the backfield and when he doesn’t capture his prey, he still creates havoc and causes off-platform throws by the quarterback, which often-times results in poor throws or interceptions. He was not asked to drop back in coverage much, it remains to be seen if he will be asked to do so by the Huskies coaching staff. He projects as a pass-rusher, with the versatility to play in a hybrid scheme with his hand in the dirt or standing up on the edge. With such a well-built frame and sturdy overall thickness, Branch appears physically ready to contribute from day one, if the coaching staff chooses to let him loose as a true freshman.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Huskies Report

