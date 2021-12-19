ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What happened the last time Saints were without both Sean Payton and Drew Brees?

By John Sigler
 5 days ago
Drew Brees hung up his cleats in retirement earlier this year, but his shadow has loomed large over the New Orleans Saints during their uneven 2021 season. Idling at 6-7 with instability at quarterback, the importance of Brees’ presence to this team over the last 15 years has become a lot easier to appreciate.

But the other architect of New Orleans’ success won’t be available in Week 15’s game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, either. Saints head coach Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19 and will be watching this game from home. It’ll be the first time the Saints have kicked off against an opponent without either Payton or Brees at the helm since the end of the 2005 season.

And as fate would have it, the last game without those two at the top happened in the same stadium against the same team New Orleans is facing now. Jim Haslett’s Saints lost to the Buccaneers 27-13 at Raymond James Stadium, with quarterback Todd Bouman going 25-of-37 as a passer for 265 yards and a score, throwing a pair of interceptions and taking four sacks — including a fumble recovered by the defensive and returned for a touchdown.

That ugly performance happened on Jan. 1, 2006. New Orleans hired Payton to coach the team within weeks, and Brees followed a few months later. They then won 133 regular season games together and Super Bowl XLIV, plus seven division titles. It’s the kind of run that may not be fully appreciated for years to come.

Finding a win in Tampa Bay without them won’t be easy, even if the Saints have some experienced hands at the wheel. Former Raiders head coach Dennis Allen will handle the same responsibilities with Payton out of action, while offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. is going to call plays. With no head coach and an inconsistent (and injured, let’s remember) Taysom Hill under center, they’re facing an uphill battle once again versus the Buccaneers.

