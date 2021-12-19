ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

10 Things You Should Never Do in South Dakota

By Andy Gott
B102.7
B102.7
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Go anywhere in the U.S. and you'll find traditions and customs that only exist in that part of the country. South Dakota is no...

b1027.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
B102.7

How Expensive Is a Cup of Coffee in South Dakota?

South Dakota is home to one of the most famous, and cheapest, cups of coffee in America, with a steaming cup of joe going for just a nickel at Wall Drug. But you'll need a pocketful of Jeffersons to buy a cup of coffee just about everywhere else in the Mount Rushmore State.
RESTAURANTS
B102.7

South Dakota State Parks Offering Free New Year’s Day Hikes

A lot of times when someone tells you to 'take a hike', their intentions are somewhat suspect. That won't be the case in South Dakota next week. The State Game, Fish, and Parks Department will be offering free, guided hikes in six state parks and recreation areas on New Year’s Day (January 1, 2022) as part of America's State Parks First Day Hikes initiative.
LIFESTYLE
B102.7

South Dakota in Top-10 for Worst Roads

There is no doubt that South Dakota has some of the most beautiful scenery and landscapes in the United States. We love our openness with one-of-a-kind sunsets, open ranges, and wildlife natural beauty. However, some say our roads in all this splendor do not equal that experience. In a recent...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
B102.7

Ten Things You Should Keep Out of Your Basement

Coming from a family who gets attached to furniture, and almost any and everything else, basement storage of items hasn't been a choice, it's been a way of life. Our dad collected statuary and very artsy liquor bottles (like the Pietà replica and beautiful jade duck sitting on my piano right now). Mom collected books and of course anything we gave her.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Someone Drops $1800 Gold Coin In South Dakota Red Kettle

We've all seen the incredible volunteers who stand out in the cold by storefronts in South Dakota ringing a bell in hope that anyone passing by will drop some money in the red kettle. The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is one of the oldest non-profit fundraisers in the United...
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
B102.7

Record Store Love: Where Did Sioux Falls Get Their Music?

I’m pretty sure that in the future I’ll be telling my grandkids about these magical places that use to exist called record stores. The record store is one of my favorite places in the world. I’ve been to record stores in almost every town I’ve ever visited. I always make a point to find them and explore.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

South Dakota T-Rex Tapped to Guide Santa’s Sleigh This Christmas

Sorry Rudolph, but you need to take a seat. Santa has found someone new to guide his sleigh this Christmas. I know it seems unthinkable, but Jolly Old Saint Nick will have someone new in the pole position when it comes to the sleigh guiding job this Christmas. And given his choice, I am fairly confident Rudolph, and all the other reindeer are not gonna raise too much of a stink if they know what's good for them.
BROOKINGS, SD
B102.7

South Dakota Easily Outpaces National Average in Population Growth

While population growth in the United States has slowed considerably, the number of people in South Dakota continues to rise. According to the latest numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in the Mount Rushmore State grew by nearly one percent from July of 2020 to July of 2022.
POLITICS
B102.7

Highway 18 ‘South Dakota’s Hay Route’

Monday afternoon I was making a trip to the Armour, South Dakota area for a little 'get out town trip. As usual, my mind got to wandering a bit. Between scoping out what would be great northwest wind hides for coyote hunting setups I noticed truck, after truck, after truck coming to the east, hauling hay.
ARMOUR, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
B102.7

Is It OK To Re-Gift A Christmas Present In South Dakota?

South Dakota has one of the very best qualities of life in the country. And we try to be nice. Maybe not Minnesota nice, but right up there. When it comes to gift-getting we don't like to hurt anyone's feelings. So what if you are gifted a Bacon Scented Candle...
POLITICS
B102.7

South Dakota State Park Winter Video On CBS Sunday Morning

CBS Sunday Morning ends their shows broadcast every week with an often breathtaking wilderness video. The segment is called “Do Nothing for Two Minutes”. This last weekend's piece featured a beautiful South Dakota winter snowscape. It was shot by Sioux Falls photographer Kevin Kjergaard at Newton Hills State Park just outside of Canton or about 30 minutes south of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

10 Famous People Born in South Dakota

OK, so we're not Hollywood, but there are a number of famous people who were born in the Rushmore State. Here's a list of 10 famous people who were born in South Dakota!. While not a traditional powerhouse Nation Football League feeder, South Dakota has produces a fair number of football players that went on to the big time in the NFL.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy