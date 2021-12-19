On This Day: Dolly Parton Makes 1980 Big Screen Debut in ‘9 to 5’

Fans all over the world can relate to Dolly Parton’s hit song since some of them normally work 9 to 5.

As you all know, this song turned into a film, which ended up being her big-screen debut. This comedy based on three women working office jobs from 9 to 5 became something she didn’t expect. Before she knew it, it was climbing to the top of major charts, and her musical career skyrocketed.

The Meaning Behind ‘9 to 5’

Dolly Parton’s vision for the official music video took fans on a journey through a 9 to 5 job. But sometimes, employees don’t get the credit they deserve.

“They just lose your mind, and they never give you credit.” This means that, no matter how much you get overworked, everything will be okay.

In other words, the song became so popular that it climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, as well as Billboard Adult Contemporary charts. But that’s not all it received. According to the Boot, 9 to 5 won two Grammy awards for “Best Country Song” and “Best Female Vocal Performance.”

As time went on, the Boot also reports Parton’s song receiving two Golden Globe nominations for “Best Actress” and “New Star of the Year.”

Following up, Parton released an album with the title of the song that started it all, 9 to 5. After the release, fans began streaming But You Know I Love You on repeat. And with this much recognition, it rose to No. 1 on the charts. Parton is still blown away by this today. Her dreams became a reality.

The Boot also mentions that Parton says 9 to 5 didn’t make it on Broadway.

“9 to 5 didn’t make it on Broadway but it didn’t sour me,” Parton says. “I learned all this stuff from it.”

Dolly Parton on the Road to Nashville

Nashville allows many young aspiring musicians to start building their brand. This city has been “music city” for years, and there is nothing like it.

According to the Boot, Parton decided to pack up and leave her hometown to head to Nashville. She’s been wanting to pursue her dream of playing music since she was 18-years-old. Then 1965 rolled around, and she signed her first record deal with Monument Records as a pop artist. However, it didn’t take long until Parton realized her home was in Country music.

Since transitioning into Country, she left her pop label to sign with Wagoner’s label, RCA. Porter Wagoner helped spark her career in this genre by getting her name out there.

Over the years, Dolly Parton has had quite a successful career. She has proven herself to be a true musician. Will we see her on the road in 2022 with the live version of 9 to 5?