Why ‘Yellowstone’ Fans ‘Googled’ This Tiny Plot Detail

When it comes to fanship, you would have a hard time finding a more loyal fan base than that of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone.”

Fans of the modern western drama simply cannot get enough of their favorite show. When not watching “Yellowstone,” the preferred activity of these hardcore fans is talking about “Yellowstone.”

Once an episode of “Yellowstone” comes to an end, viewers flood social media and internet forum sites to give their thoughts. One particular scene in a recent episode had fans running full speed to Google. Fans used the search engine to dissect dialogue between characters Beth Dutton and Summer Higgins. In this scene, Beth asks Summer if she likes “wheatgrass,” to which every “Yellowstone” fan said to themselves, what the heck is “wheatgrass,” and where can I find it? It is the topic of discussion in a recent Reddit thread.

“Ok y’all, show of hands,” a “Yellowstone” fan and Reddit user says. “How many of us googled where wheatgrass comes from?”

As you might expect, several (proverbial) hands shot into the sky as fans of the show were unafraid to admit they don’t know where wheatgrass comes from.

I did a quick google search myself and learned that wheatgrass is incredibly healthy and considered a superfood. According to a Healthline.com piece, wheatgrass is a food made from the Triticum aestivum plant. It’s regarded as a super potent health food with amazing benefits. Wheatgrass is said to aid energy levels, digestion, metabolism and can also fight certain cancers. It is also said to provide excellent support to the immune system.

Perhaps I will add wheatgrass to my diet in the near future after reading about its amazing benefits. “Yellowstone” fans also seem to believe adding wheatgrass to your nutrition plan is an excellent idea.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Have Plenty to Say About Super Food

Apparently, while great for the human body, wheatgrass isn’t a go-to for cattle. One “Yellowstone” fan, who claims to be a farmer, says to be wary of the superfood.

“You wouldn’t want cattle grazing wheat,” a Redditor chimes. “Sure they can eat certain amounts of specific kinds and you can finish them off with wheat for the protein. “It is not a go to grain for beef.”

Other fans question the legitimacy of Beth’s assertion that the ranch has an abundance of wheatgrass.

“Beth said there was plenty of wheat outside,” the “Yellowstone” watcher says. ‘Is this a farm now? I’m positive I have not seen a combine in the background.”

Regardless of where you fall in the wheatgrass debate, one thing we can all agree on is that we’re ready for more “Yellowstone.”

We won’t have to wait long as a new episode premieres later this evening (Sunday). So whip yourself a nice wheatgrass smoothie and enjoy.