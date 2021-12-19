Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Disney+ in December 2021

Last Night in SoHo features a horrifying portrayal of a young lady’s desperate pursuit of stardom, and the price she had to pay not to achieve it, in London’s bustling entertainment scene in the ’60s. It’s all shown from the perspective of a modern-day fashion design student who starts seeing these events from the past when she moved to London, in the same dormitory as the young lady occupied decades earlier. The movie stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terrence Stamp, and Diana Rigg, in her final role before her death. The movie was mostly positively received, with critics rating it 75 percent certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. InsideHook‘s Charles Bramesco sang praises of the film, writing: “Wright warns against idealizing an era just as ripe with rot and degradation as the present, but his point also has more nuance than pointing out the obvious failings of a less enlightened time.” Jonathan Romney of Uncut Magazine wrote: “It’s a bit too ghoul-heavy in its final stretch, but overall, this is an exhilarating, inventive blast of the past.”

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO