Jana Kramer says Jay Cutler was never her ‘boyfriend’

By Lauren Cox
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34kuA5_0dR3YdLK00
Jana Kramer reflected on her dating life during the latest episode of her "Whine Down" podcast. Getty Images

Jana Kramer says Jay Cutler was never her boyfriend.

“Just because I went on a date with someone doesn’t mean we’re exclusive and he’s my boyfriend,” the country singer, 38, shared on the latest episode of her ”Whine Down” podcast.

”[He] was never my boyfriend.”

Kramer, who briefly dated the retired NFL quarterback in September, reiterated that things were never as serious between the two of them as reports made it out to be.

“Obviously, the whole Jay stuff, that became public because we went out and he was a very public person so obviously that came out,” she explained. “But I never spoke on it because I didn’t know what it was.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qu9ZM_0dR3YdLK00
Jana Kramer claimed on her podcast that her “relationship” with Jay Cutler was not exclusive.

Kramer admitted that she had not previously spoken out about her short-lived time with Cutler, 48, because she was “scared” to talk about her “dating life” in fear that she’d be “fooled again” following her divorce from Mike Caussin.

Shortly after Kramer and Cutler were pictured together for the first time, sources claimed to People that the former athlete was only taking Kramer out to make ex Kristin Cavallari jealous amid her new romance with country singer Chase Rice at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rzaw4_0dR3YdLK00
Kristin Cavallari and ex Jay Cutler, pictured here during happier times in 2019.

As Page Six previously reported, Cutler and Cavallari, 34, will be spending the holidays together for the sake of their children: Camden Jack, 9, Jaxon Wyatt, 7, and Saylor, 6.

“For me, it’s just about putting the kids first,” the “Very Cavallari” star told Us Weekly. “The kids are the only thing that matters — and what’s best for them.”

