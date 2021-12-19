ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Jake Paul calls out UFC stars Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz following KO win

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L86F5_0dR3XbXf00
Jake Paul celebrates after defeating Tyron Woodley at Amalie Arena. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Paul's rematch with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley was uneventful for the majority of the fight until Paul ended the bout with a ferocious right hand in the sixth round. The former YouTuber turned boxer then wasted no time putting more UFC stars in his crosshairs.

"[Jorge] Masvidal and Nate Diaz, y'all are some b****** for leaving this arena," Paul told Ariel Helwani in a post fight interview. "Because I know you don't want that s***. I'll take out both of y'all next. Get out of your contract with Daddy Dana [White]."

Both Masvidal and Diaz were in attendance at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL, but left early, according to Paul. In an interview with Helwani on Saturday night, Diaz said he didn't care about the main event and was only in attendance to support his training partner Chris Avila, who fought on the undercard. Masvidal released a video a couple hours after the fight responding to the call out.

"You talk a big game. You say $50 million here, $100 million there. Bulls***," Masvidal said in a video posted on Twitter. "I'll tell you a little secret: I fight for money or I fight the best in the world. You're neither."

Masvidal, 37, is an experienced UFC veteran who climbed to national prominence in 2019 when he knocked out Darren Till and Ben Askren in spectacular fashion, then beat Nate Diaz in a main event. Most recently, he lost back-to-back title fights against Kamaru Usman.

Diaz, 36, is also a long time veteran of the UFC who climbed to stardom late in his career. He pulled off an upset victory over Conor McGregor in 2016 and the rematch later that year remains one of the most successful pay-per-view events in UFC history. He's also on two-fight losing streak and was most recently beat by Leon Edwards via unanimous decision in June.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Shaquille O'Neal goes off on Lakers star Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers came into the season as one of the perceived favorites to win a championship. Now, more than a third of the way through the season, it has become abundantly clear that folks were extremely overly optimistic as it pertains to LA. The Lakers are currently 16-14...
NBA
Yardbarker

Alcohol reportedly not a factor in Deshazor Everett's fatal crash

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a fatal car crash on Thursday night. Everett was reportedly the driver. The accident in question took place in Northern Virginia and left one female passenger dead. According to a statement released by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, Everett was behind...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bashaud Breeland gives his side of incident with Vikings that led to his release

The Minnesota Vikings abruptly released cornerback Bashaud Breeland on Saturday, with reports indicating that an altercation at practice led to the decision. From Breeland’s perspective, the whole thing was "blown out of proportion." Breeland told USA Today’s Josina Anderson that he had a verbal exchange with a coach during...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Darren Till
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Ben Askren
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Ariel Helwani
boxingnewsandviews.com

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Reacts To Jake Paul Fight Offer

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr it appears could be in the mix for an unexpected fight with one Jake Paul soon. Chavez Jr appears to be chilled about the offer like sipping on some water. Not worried at all about Paul, seemingly:. Certainly it would sell as a fight. Sure. You’d...
COMBAT SPORTS
Bloody Elbow

‘Make that $20’ million - Masvidal counters Jake Paul’s offer, says UFC needs to get a piece

It seems terribly unlikely that any fighter still under UFC contract is going to get a chance to fight Jake Paul in the boxing ring. The celebrity pugilist has made a habit of calling out UFC stars as he continues his still-developing PPV boxing career, and has already bested Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley (twice now), most recently picking up a violent KO victory over the former welterweight champion.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“You guys playing boxing” Nate Diaz calls for a truce with Logan and Jake Paul in an antagonistic Instagram post

UFC Megastar Nate Diaz is not games if someone wants to have a beef with him without any competition. This has been proven time and again and Diaz and his team usually come with their hands ready without a warning, but he made an exception for the Paul brothers Logan and Jake Paul as obvious, a warning with not much courtesy but definitely much clarity.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
MMA Fighting

Daniel Cormier criticizes Tyron Woodley for loss to Jake Paul, encouraging memes: ‘That’s a bad look’

Tyron Woodley appears to be taking his knockout loss to Jake Paul in stride, but the same can’t be said for fellow former UFC champion Daniel Cormier. During a segment on ESPN, Cormier lambasted Woodley not just for being KO’d by the YouTube star but also in the way that he’s handled being on the wrong end of that highlight. This week, Woodley held a contest to see who could create the best meme of the unfortunate ending of his rematch with Paul and the winner was paid $5,000.
UFC
mymmanews.com

Nate Diaz sends message to Jake and Logan Paul, labels them “The Paul sisters”

Since reaching UFC stardom fame, Nate Diaz has been among one of the most called-out fighters in the sport, ranging from top lightweight and welterweight contenders in the UFC, and most recently, undefeated boxer Jake Paul, Diaz is never short of potential opponents. Following Jake Paul’s win over former UFC...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Tommy Fury slams Jake Paul’s performance against Tyron Woodley: ‘They were just wrestling each other’

Had everything gone according to plan, it would have been Tommy Fury standing across from Jake Paul at Amalie Arena this past Saturday. Fury was forced to withdraw from the anticipated boxing match due to a rib injury and a chest infection, opening the door for a rematch between Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. Instead of Fury and Paul trading punches, fans in Tampa, Fla., were treated to Paul leveling Woodley with a one-punch knockout after five uneventful rounds.
UFC
The Independent

Tommy Fury reveals ‘upsetting’ reaction to watching Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury has labelled Jake Paul’s knockout win over Tyron Woodley as a “terrible fight” and admits it was a “very upsetting” watch.Fury, 7-0, is the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury but missed out on a career-high payday with the YouTuber-turned-boxer after suffering a bacterial chest infection and broken rib in training in the build-up to the fight.Paul swiftly replaced Fury with Woodley in a rematch and quickly improved on his performance from the first fight, a points decision victory, inflicting a devastating stoppage in the sixth round on the former UFC champion.And Fury told...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
The Independent

Jake Paul puts fight with UFC chief Dana White on ‘boxing bucket list’

Jake Paul has named his “boxing bucket list” and he has put UFC president Dana White among the stars he wants to fight.YouTuber turner boxer Paul is undefeated and he added to his impressive record with a knock-out win over Tyron Woodley on Saturday.Paul listed who he’d like to box in the future with White the last name mentioned. He tweeted: “My boxing bucket list: 1) Canelo Alvarez 2) Floyd Mayweather 3) Mike Tyson 4) Tyson Furry (sic) 5) Dana White.”The star has spoken about fighting Canelo in the past and his brother Logan has already taken on Mayweather...
UFC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jorge Masvidal Unveils His Demands For Jake Paul Fight

Jake Paul is now looking for his next opponent, and as you can imagine, he is trying to find someone from the UFC. There are plenty of names on his list, although during a recent episode of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Jake noted that he would love to go up against someone like Jorge Masvidal.
UFC
fightsports.tv

Jorge Masvidal Rejects Jake Paul’s $5M Offer For Boxing Debut

Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal has given a green signal to Jake Paul’s call out for a boxing bout, but he will comply on a few conditions. Paul called out Masvidal in his brother Logan Paul’s podcast – Impaulsive. “Let’s make it happen,” Jake said. “That’s the...
UFC
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy