Jake Paul calls out UFC stars Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz following KO win

Jake Paul celebrates after defeating Tyron Woodley at Amalie Arena. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Paul's rematch with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley was uneventful for the majority of the fight until Paul ended the bout with a ferocious right hand in the sixth round. The former YouTuber turned boxer then wasted no time putting more UFC stars in his crosshairs.

"[Jorge] Masvidal and Nate Diaz, y'all are some b****** for leaving this arena," Paul told Ariel Helwani in a post fight interview. "Because I know you don't want that s***. I'll take out both of y'all next. Get out of your contract with Daddy Dana [White]."

Both Masvidal and Diaz were in attendance at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL, but left early, according to Paul. In an interview with Helwani on Saturday night, Diaz said he didn't care about the main event and was only in attendance to support his training partner Chris Avila, who fought on the undercard. Masvidal released a video a couple hours after the fight responding to the call out.

"You talk a big game. You say $50 million here, $100 million there. Bulls***," Masvidal said in a video posted on Twitter. "I'll tell you a little secret: I fight for money or I fight the best in the world. You're neither."

Masvidal, 37, is an experienced UFC veteran who climbed to national prominence in 2019 when he knocked out Darren Till and Ben Askren in spectacular fashion, then beat Nate Diaz in a main event. Most recently, he lost back-to-back title fights against Kamaru Usman.

Diaz, 36, is also a long time veteran of the UFC who climbed to stardom late in his career. He pulled off an upset victory over Conor McGregor in 2016 and the rematch later that year remains one of the most successful pay-per-view events in UFC history. He's also on two-fight losing streak and was most recently beat by Leon Edwards via unanimous decision in June.