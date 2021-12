When The Butcher made his return from touring with his band Every Time I Die, he suffered a biceps injury, but that isn't the only thing that has the HFO group left short handed. Fightful has learned that Marq Quen of Private Party has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury that has kept him out of action the last couple of months. In addition to that, Angelico hadn't wrestled for AEW since September prior to the a recent Dark outside of the Jericho Cruise. We're told his absence wasn't injury or disciplinary related, and he should be back full-time now.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO