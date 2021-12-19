ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert Forecast: Temperature Roller Coaster this Week!

WBAY Green Bay
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAreas of snow will develop by mid morning Tuesday. Events leading up to Christmas. Dr. Rai gives...

www.wbay.com

WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Christmas forecast

How your money is being spent. Getting those last minute gifts. How shopping locally can help support the community. Shoppers find last minute gems. A girl's dream to help pets in shelters comes true.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild Christmas weekend, a chill next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few showers through about midnight to 1 AM with clearing skies into early Christmas morning. Cooler air slowly builds in for the weekend but it’ll still be mild! Plan on a ton of sunshine Christmas Day with a warm up to 50 for the mid afternoon. Slightly cooler in the mid to upper 40s Sunday with the chance of a stray evening shower.
OMAHA, NE
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 12/24AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Christmas Eve! Whether you’re staying in, just relaxing or if you still have some last minute shopping to do, the weather is going to be nice. Definitely not December-like weather but still rather quiet. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and will warm into the 80s area wide come the afternoon. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Gusts after 12pm will increase into the 30s and even low 40s. Very warm and windy weather, combined with dry vegetation and dry air will result in near-critical fire conditions this afternoon for western Oklahoma counties and adjacent parts of north Texas. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 12-6PM today. All outdoor burning and other activities that could lead to fire starts should be avoided. Any fires that start in this environment will become very difficult to control. With the strong southwest winds, some patchy blowing dust can be expected for counties under the Red Flag Warning.
LAWTON, OK

