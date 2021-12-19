First Alert Forecast: Temperature Roller Coaster this Week!

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Christmas Eve! Whether you’re staying in, just relaxing or if you still have some last minute shopping to do, the weather is going to be nice. Definitely not December-like weather but still rather quiet. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and will warm into the 80s area wide come the afternoon. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Gusts after 12pm will increase into the 30s and even low 40s. Very warm and windy weather, combined with dry vegetation and dry air will result in near-critical fire conditions this afternoon for western Oklahoma counties and adjacent parts of north Texas. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 12-6PM today. All outdoor burning and other activities that could lead to fire starts should be avoided. Any fires that start in this environment will become very difficult to control. With the strong southwest winds, some patchy blowing dust can be expected for counties under the Red Flag Warning.

LAWTON, OK ・ 22 HOURS AGO