Black and Gold Fan Segment: Week 15

By Nick Sorensen
 5 days ago

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Every year, members of the Renegade Tailgate come together to make the holiday special for a deserving family in need. This year, their generosity will be felt by many as a joint effort in “love bags” for the homeless.

Fan Sound Off Segment: If you had the chance to be the General Manager for the day what would you do?

Fan of the Week: Tim Fantone, Plum, Pennsylvania.

Finally, catch Tailgate with Jess to watch her make bacon-wrapped jalapenos.

