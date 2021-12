UNC (7-7, 2-0 Big Sky) rang in the holiday week with a 90-54 win over Northern New Mexico College (5-2), snapping a two game losing streak. The team fell at Arizona and at Washington State last week in tough losses and remained without guards Dalton Knecht and Daylen Kountz. Kountz is the leading scorer in the Big Sky and one of the best in the nation, while Knecht plays the third most minutes and provides roughly nine points and four rebounds per game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO