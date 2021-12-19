ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

10 Things You Should Never Do in South Dakota

By Andy Gott
Kickin Country 100.5
Kickin Country 100.5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Go anywhere in the U.S. and you'll find traditions and customs that only exist in that part of the country. South Dakota is no...

kikn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota State Parks Offering Free New Year’s Day Hikes

A lot of times when someone tells you to 'take a hike', their intentions are somewhat suspect. That won't be the case in South Dakota next week. The State Game, Fish, and Parks Department will be offering free, guided hikes in six state parks and recreation areas on New Year’s Day (January 1, 2022) as part of America's State Parks First Day Hikes initiative.
LIFESTYLE
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota in Top-10 for Worst Roads

There is no doubt that South Dakota has some of the most beautiful scenery and landscapes in the United States. We love our openness with one-of-a-kind sunsets, open ranges, and wildlife natural beauty. However, some say our roads in all this splendor do not equal that experience. In a recent...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Kickin Country 100.5

Highway 18 ‘South Dakota’s Hay Route’

Monday afternoon I was making a trip to the Armour, South Dakota area for a little 'get out town trip. As usual, my mind got to wandering a bit. Between scoping out what would be great northwest wind hides for coyote hunting setups I noticed truck, after truck, after truck coming to the east, hauling hay.
ARMOUR, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kickin Country 100.5

What’s South Dakota’s Most Popular Christmas Dish?

Now that everyone has had some turkey with gravy and mashed potatoes, the Christmas season can officially begin! Bring on the Christmas music, cookies, lights, and more importantly, the Christmas feast!. Probably some of my most favorite family memories are sitting together at the dinner table over the holidays. We...
NFL
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota State Park Winter Video On CBS Sunday Morning

CBS Sunday Morning ends their shows broadcast every week with an often breathtaking wilderness video. The segment is called “Do Nothing for Two Minutes”. This last weekend's piece featured a beautiful South Dakota winter snowscape. It was shot by Sioux Falls photographer Kevin Kjergaard at Newton Hills State Park just outside of Canton or about 30 minutes south of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Kickin Country 100.5

10 Famous People Born in South Dakota

OK, so we're not Hollywood, but there are a number of famous people who were born in the Rushmore State. Here's a list of 10 famous people who were born in South Dakota!. While not a traditional powerhouse Nation Football League feeder, South Dakota has produces a fair number of football players that went on to the big time in the NFL.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota’s Biggest Pet Peeve Is?

We've all got them. Pet Peeves. Something that gets under your skin to no avail. It could be people who don't use their turn signals, or maybe it's people who constantly bite their fingernails? Whatever it is that grinds your gears, you can be sure it annoys others as well.
PETS
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota’s Top 10 Casinos, Ranked

It's no secret that South Dakota loves its gambling. Moreover, tourists are flocking to the Mount Rushmore state more than ever before to visit our casinos. There are currently 22 commercial casinos in the state of South Dakota, but which ones come out on top? Check out this list of the very best casinos in the state.
GAMBLING
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kikn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy