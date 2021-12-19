Denver’s Oldest Restaurant Is A Carnivore And Gun Lover’s Dream

After decades of hard work, Michael Symon has established himself as a successful restauranteur and celebrity chef. Before attending the Culinary Institute of America, the Cleveland, Ohio native got his start in the industry working as a cook at Geppetto's Pizza and Ribs. In an interview with Thrillist, Symon recalls the all-nighters he would pull to cook ribs with his friends during the annual "Rib Burn-Off." They would start after the restaurant closed at 10 p.m. and work until 8 a.m. the next morning. "For me, there was nothing frustrating about it," he shared. "I was so instantly, spontaneously in love with the business that every day was fun for me."

