Swimming & Surfing

Joshua Liendo Re-Breaks Canadian Record in 50 Free

By Michael Hamann
swimswam.com
 5 days ago

SCM (25m) Canadian teenager Joshua Liendo has continued his stellar breakout meet, re-breaking his own Canadian Record in the 50 free to snag the bronze medal in 20.76. Coming into the meet, the 19 year-old’s lifetime best stood at 21.45 from 2019, but he has now undercut that mark, and Brent...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

swimswam.com

Aussie Olympic Superstar Emma McKeon Tests Positive For COVID-19

Australian multi-Olympic gold medalist Emma McKeon has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, per national media reports. Archive photo via Mine Kasapoglu. Australian multi-Olympic champion Emma McKeon has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The 27-year-old Griffith University star had been home in Australia since having competed on the FINA World Cup...
PUBLIC HEALTH
swimswam.com

FINA Confirms 15 Athletes Tested Positive For COVID-19 At SC Worlds

There were a total of 37 positive COVID-19 cases in Abu Dhabi at the FINA Short Course World Championships, 15 of which came from athletes. Stock photo via SwimSwam / Coleman Hodges. FINA has confirmed that 15 athletes tested positive for COVID-19 at the 2021 Short Course World Championships in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
swimswam.com

SwimSwam’s Official 2021 Swammy Awards Index

In a year where competition returned in full force, see who gets honored with our 2021 Swammy Awards. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. After the difficult year that was 2020, things returned to some form of normalcy in 2021. We made up for what was lost last year, headlined...
SWIMMING & SURFING
