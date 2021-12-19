ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cubs ‘will not be a major player’ when it comes to Nick Castellanos

By Jake Misener
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current projected outfield mix for the Chicago Cubs certainly has potential – but it comes with a whole lot of question marks and risk, as well. This has led some people to circle Nick Castellanos’ name on the list of remaining free agents to target once the MLB lockout...

cubbiescrib.com

Comments / 1

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

10 Greatest Detroit Tigers teams of all-time

There is no question that the Detroit Tigers have one of the most storied histories in all of Major League Baseball. Not only have they won four World Championships since their inaugural season in 1901 but they have also had some great teams that came up just short of raising a trophy. But have you ever sat down and thought about which Tigers team is the greatest of all-time? Well, we have you covered! Here is a countdown of the top 10 Detroit Tigers teams of all-time.
MLB
FanSided

Looking at 4 of the worst free agent contracts in Chicago Cubs history

With no end to the ongoing MLB lockout in sight, we’re left scrambling for crumbs of news from beat writers, desperately hoping for something big. Earlier this week, we got confirmation of ‘mutual interest’ between the Chicago Cubs and Carlos Correa, perhaps setting the stage for one of the team’s highest profile free agency pursuits in some time – maybe ever.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Heyward
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Michael Hermosillo
Person
Jed Hoyer
Person
Scott Boras
Person
Clint Frazier
eastvillagetimes.com

Santa Cruz? Old St. Nick Castellanos? Kris “Kringle” Bryant? Josh “Jingle” Bell? A Padres Christmas wish list

It’s the time of year to dream big, and for Padres (and baseball) fans, that’s about all they can do with the ongoing lockout. The lockout for Major League Baseball is now at three weeks. It has been a lonely, cold, quiet month of December for baseball fans. For Padres fans, they were found wanting when the lockout came down, desperate for a splash move like unto the ones they had grown accustomed to with A.J. Preller at the helm.
MLB
FanSided

A list of Cubs with multiple years remaining under team control

Until the MLB lockout ends, the Chicago Cubs 40-man roster will not be adding any new veteran names. Much of the current roster has players with under six years of MLB service time. Regardless of how many additions the Cubs end up making when operations resume, it is safe to assume a sizable chunk of the next Cubs core will be made up of younger members of the current roster and future prospects in the system (not currently on the roster).
MLB
Over the Monster

Potential Offseason Target: Nick Castellanos

Leading up to the lockout, baseball fans saw the kind of flurry of activity on the free agent market that is rarely seen in this sport, generally saved for salary cap sports like football and basketball. It wasn’t just that free agents were finding new teams, but it was many of the top free agents on the board this winter. Of the 14 players who were extended qualifying offers at the start of the offseason, one (Brandon Belt) accepted it, leaving 13 on the open market. And of those 13, nine signed before the lockout began. Simple math tells us that leaves four remaining for when transactions open back up, but from a Boston Red Sox perspective, there’s only one that fits one of the clear needs in the corner outfield and bullpen.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox preferred free-agent outfield target should be Nick Castellanos

The Red Sox should target free-agent outfielder Nick Castellanos. The Boston Red Sox are going to enter next season with a new outfield alignment. That was made clear with the trade that shipped Hunter Renfroe to Milwaukee but chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom isn’t done reshaping this outfield. While...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Lockout#The Chicago Cubs#Cba#Reds
True Blue LA

Freddie Freeman contract details emerge

If the Dodgers are interested in signing Freddie Freeman, the newly-minted world champ isn’t going to come cheap: he’s reportedly looking for a six-year contract worth around $180 million, according to John Heyman of MLB Network. “Doesn’t seem unreasonable to me with what he’s accomplished,” Heyman said on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers break lockout silence with surprise Cody Bellinger deal

Just two days before Christmas, the Los Angeles Dodgers gave us the greatest gift of all: unreported MLB transaction news!. Not a minor-league signing. Not a coaching staff adjustment. Genuine, honest-to-goodness baseball news somehow completed prior to the MLB lockout before getting lost in the shuffle. You know, like the...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Thursday’s Cody Bellinger News

It turns out Cody Bellinger and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a new contract right before the Dec. 1 lockout. However, the deal wasn’t reported until this Thursday. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, it’s a one-year deal for Bellinger that is worth $17 million. This contract allows him to avoid arbitration.
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

Former Yankees Finding New Homes Overseas

A few former Yankees have taken their careers overseas this winter, signing with Japanese and Korean teams while MLB’s lockout persists. The most recent was Iván Nova, who last played for the Yankees in 2016. The right-hander will pitch for the SSG Landers of the Korean Baseball Organization after inking a one-year deal that could pay him $1 million with incentives. Yonhap News’ Jeeho Yoo reported the deal on Dec. 20.
MLB
FanSided

Bryce Harper’s vaccination status, MLB mandate debated on CNN

Veteran sportscaster Bob Costas thinks MLB could be discussing vaccine mandates during the lockout and CBA negotiations. The question arose on the CNN Tonight podcast, in an episode hosted by Michael Smerconish with veteran sportscaster Bob Costas as his guest. Costas, who has spent decades with NBC Sports, MLB Network,...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

207K+
Followers
396K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy