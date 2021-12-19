Cubs ‘will not be a major player’ when it comes to Nick Castellanos

Leading up to the lockout, baseball fans saw the kind of flurry of activity on the free agent market that is rarely seen in this sport, generally saved for salary cap sports like football and basketball. It wasn’t just that free agents were finding new teams, but it was many of the top free agents on the board this winter. Of the 14 players who were extended qualifying offers at the start of the offseason, one (Brandon Belt) accepted it, leaving 13 on the open market. And of those 13, nine signed before the lockout began. Simple math tells us that leaves four remaining for when transactions open back up, but from a Boston Red Sox perspective, there’s only one that fits one of the clear needs in the corner outfield and bullpen.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO