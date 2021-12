Ryan Ellis has missed 25 of 29 games in his first season with the Philadelphia Flyers due to an upper-body injury. According to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the issue appears to be in the hip/groin area, but the team has not given specific clarity. The timetable for his return has been difficult for the organization to pinpoint, and they’ve released several different estimations throughout the season. They hope to have him back in the lineup soon, but the murky nature of the situation and the lack of clarity are causing some fans to worry about potential long-term ramifications for a player just a few weeks ahead of his 31st birthday who has now missed 20 or more games in four of the past five seasons.

NHL ・ 22 HOURS AGO